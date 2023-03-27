News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Knights - WATCH city's ice hockey heroes celebrate NIHL National league title triumph at Elland Road

LEEDS KNIGHTS continued their celebrations for winning the NIHL National league championship when they finally got their hands on the trophy at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday night.

By Phil Harrison
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:55 BST

The Knights clinched the regular season crown with four games to spare after beating Telford Tigers 4-2 in Shropshire last weekend. But they had to wait a week before they could get their hands on the second tier’s most prized piece of silverware, captain Kieran Brown lifting it aloft in front of around 1,500 cheering fans.

The Knights came close to making it two celebrations in three days at ‘The Castle’ only to be forced to settle for runners-up in the National Cup when they were beaten 8-6 on aggregate by Peterborough Phantoms on Friday night.

But they still have a chance of securing a double in only their second full season when they embark on their play-off campaign in just under two weeks’ time.

WINNERS: Leeds Knights celebrated winning the NIHL National league title with their families and fans at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday night. Picture courtesy of John Victor.
Watch our video above which includes interviews with head coach Ryan Aldridge, captain Kieran Brown, Matt Haywood, Mac Howlett, Lewis Baldwin and Sam Zajac.

