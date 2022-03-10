Unfortunately, Ryan Aldridge’s team came off second-best at Elland Road Ice Arena, going down 5-3, although they rebounded quickly within 24 hours to beat Raiders IHC 3-1 on the road to put them back up to fourth in the overall standings with eight games to play.

Three points separate them from second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning, who they face in a double-header this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Knights take on second-placed Milton Keynes twice this weekend Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Watch the highlights of Saturday’s clash with Telford Tigers by clicking the play button above.

For tickets to watch this Sunday’s home clash against Milton Keynes (face-off 6.30pm) go HERE