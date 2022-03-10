Leeds Knights: Video highlights of NIHL National clash with Telford Tigers
LEEDS KNIGHTS took on NIHL National leaders Telford Tigers at home on Saturday, hoping to close the gap on their Shroipshire rivals on the run-in towards the end-of-season playoffs.
Unfortunately, Ryan Aldridge’s team came off second-best at Elland Road Ice Arena, going down 5-3, although they rebounded quickly within 24 hours to beat Raiders IHC 3-1 on the road to put them back up to fourth in the overall standings with eight games to play.
Three points separate them from second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning, who they face in a double-header this weekend.
Watch the highlights of Saturday’s clash with Telford Tigers by clicking the play button above.
