Leeds Knights: Video highlights of Knights against NIHL National rivals Bees IHC

Watch highlights of how they edged out their Berkshire rivals by clicking on the video above.

Ryan Aldridge’s team were made to work hard for the full 60 minutes to clinch both points, the first two minutes of the third period proving crucial to the home side’s cause when they scored twice within 46 seconds of each other, Kieran Brown completing his hat-trick at 40.55 before Lewis Baldwin doubled his tally for the night.

Will Stead made it a one-goal game again inside the last five minutes to complete his own-hat-trick, but that was as close as Bees got.

Leeds Knights edged out NIHL National rivals Bees IHC 6-5 at Elland Road on Saturday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Earlier, the two sides had traded goals back and forth. Brown, at 13.26 and then Baldwin with his first of the night 52 seconds later, put the Knights in control, only for Doug Sheppard’s team to level before the first break through Stead’s double-strike.

The visitors then went ahead through Dominik Gabaj, Barnes equalising before Josh Martin made it 4-3.