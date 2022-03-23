Leeds Knights: Video highlights of Knights against NIHL National rivals Bees IHC
LEEDS KNIGHTS remain locked in a four-way battle for second spot in NIHL National – their cause helped by a 6-5 win over Bees IHC at Elland Road on Saturday night.
Watch highlights of how they edged out their Berkshire rivals by clicking on the video above.
Ryan Aldridge’s team were made to work hard for the full 60 minutes to clinch both points, the first two minutes of the third period proving crucial to the home side’s cause when they scored twice within 46 seconds of each other, Kieran Brown completing his hat-trick at 40.55 before Lewis Baldwin doubled his tally for the night.
Will Stead made it a one-goal game again inside the last five minutes to complete his own-hat-trick, but that was as close as Bees got.
Earlier, the two sides had traded goals back and forth. Brown, at 13.26 and then Baldwin with his first of the night 52 seconds later, put the Knights in control, only for Doug Sheppard’s team to level before the first break through Stead’s double-strike.
The visitors then went ahead through Dominik Gabaj, Barnes equalising before Josh Martin made it 4-3.
Brown’s milestone strike with the Knights shorthanded levelled matters again, before the Knights edged the third period.