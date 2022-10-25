According to the Elite Prospects hockey website, the Knights do in fact have the youngest squad in NIHL National, with an average age of 21.59, the next youngest being league newcomers Bristol Pitbulls at 21.73.

After that, the next youngest team is Basingstoke’s with an average age of 24.64. Swindon have the oldest group of players whose average age is 28.58.

Time, as the saying so often goes, will obviously tell on whether age proves to be a factor in the destiny of silverware this season.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Matt Haywood celebrates scoring his second goal and Leeds Knights' third - in last Friday's 6-1 thrashing of NIHL National rivals Milton Keynes Lightning. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

But while it’s true the Knights are far from short of up-and-coming stars in their ranks, crucially there is a balance in terms of experience, the kind of veteran presence every successful team needs.

Defenceman Sam Zajac, at 33, is the most obvious example of that, but has now been joined by centre Matt Haywood.

Both played together in the Elite League for what was then known as the Braehead Clan, Zajac spending three years north of the border between 2011-14, while Doncaster-born Haywood went on to play 11 seasons there until this summer.

Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge jumped at the chance of signing Haywood once aware of his availability - and he hasn’t been the slightest bit disappointed with his decision.

INFLUENTIAL: Matt Haywood has had the desired impact for Leeds Knights in NIHL National this season, says head coach Ryan Aldridge. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

“Like all the older guys on our team, you never hear a bad word said about Matt,” said Aldridge, whose team will look to extend their 10-game winning start to the season this Saturday when they host Sheffield Steeldogs.

“One of my family members actually said that Matt’s the nicest person they’ve ever met through hockey and it’s true - although I’m convinced he must have a sneaky, greasy side to him on the ice that helps him get away with stuff because he is so nice!

“But, joking aside, he’s been massive for us, there’s no doubt about that.”

Haywood has done everything expected of him since arriving in Leeds, registering 18 points - including six goals - in 10 appearances.

HAPPY DAYS: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

But, as every coach insists, it’s not just about the stats. Haywood brings so much more to the table, according to Aldridge.

“Even though he’s one of the older guys on the team, he’s been like a breath of fresh air to our locker room, we needed him in there,” added Aldridge.

“He is that presence I wanted, he leads by example, but he’s also vocal - he can feel when the team is getting a bit tense at times on the bench and he just calms it down with some well-timed, simple comments..

“Sometimes it just needs to come from somebody different, a different voice. I’m sure the players get bored of hearing my voice, so it’s good to have guys like Matt and Sammy around.