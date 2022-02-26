Leeds Knights v Swindon Wildcats: Their head-to-head season so far ...

Leeds Knights and Swindon Wildcats face off at the start of the Autumn Cup Final, second leg at Elland Road. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In the seven competitive games, Swindon hold the edge over the Knights with four wins including, most memorably, an 8-6 win over two legs in the final of the Autumn Cup.

This weekend brings thew two together again in a home and away double-header, the first encounter taking place at the Wildcats’ Link Centre rink tonight (7pm) before the teams reconvene at Elland Road tomorrow (5.15pm).

The two enter the weekend seven points apart with both teams having 12 regular season games remaining. Anything less than a four-point weekend for the Knights - sat fifth in the standings 0 would leave them little chance of catching Aaron Nell’s second-placed team.

Here, we take a look at the previous encounters between the two this season …

September 4, 2021, Pre-season Challenge - Wildcats 3 Knights 2: The Knights’ historic first-ever game - at Swindon’s Link Centre - saw Lewis Baldwin scoring their first-ever goal, with Adam Barnes also getting on the scoresheet.

Sep 5, Pre-season challenge - Knights 3 Wildcats 4: A quick rematch at Elland Road, saw Lewis Houston, Matty Davies and Jordan Fisher get on the board but Swindon again had the edge.

Sep 24, Autumn Cup (group) - Wildcats 3 Knights 7: Leeds made a significant statement as they swept aside a shel-shocked Wildcats, Kieran Brown leading the way with a 2+4 night, with Barnes (2), Davies, Houston and Cole Shudra also scoring.

Leeds Knights' Adam Barnes tries to backhand past goalie Renny Marr in the first of two pre-season challenge games against Swindon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft - Swindon Wildcats

Oct 23, NIHL National - Wildcats 2 Knights 3: Ethan Hehir broke his duck for the season before a 59th-minute Joey Coulter strike tied a game which eventually produced a shootout which the Knights edged thanks to Houston and Barnes.

Oct 24, NIHL National - Knights 3 Wildcats 4: Swindon gained instant revenge and inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Leeds, for who Brown (2) and Brandon Whistle replied.

Dec 17, Autumn Cup Final, first leg - Wildcats 3 Knights 2: The Knights were always chasing the game but made it a one-goal encounter late on through Harry Gulliver, adding to his earlier 44th-minute strike.

Dec 23, Autumn Cup Final, second leg - Knights 4 Wildcats 5: After falling behind early, Leeds hit back through Barnes and Brown (2) to take a 3-1 (5-4) lead into the second intermission.

Jordan Fisher and Ethan Hehir try to get a Leeds Knights attack going during the 4-3 defeat to Swindon at elland Road in October Picture: James Hardisty

But a 5-on-3 power play for Swindon at the start of the third saw momentum switch quickly, Swindon going 4-3 (7-5) ahead, leaving Leeds too much to do, despite Davies reducing the deficit.

Jan 3, NIHL National - Knights 5 Wildcats 2: A Covid-hit Swindon gave a good account of themselves, but it was a convincing win for Leeds, with a Brown hat-trick being supplemented by strikes for Whistle and Shudra.