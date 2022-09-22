Leeds Knights v Telford Tigers - Match highlights from NIHL National opening night clash
LEEDS KNIGHTS opened their NIHL National season with a home clash against defending regular season champions Telford Tigers on Saturday.
By Phil Harrison
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 10:27 am
It turned out to be a profitable night for head coach Ryan Aldridge’s team as they swept the visitors aside with a 7-4 victory, import forward Grant Cooper leading the way with a hat-trick.
Watch the highlights above to see how Leeds got the better of a team who are expected to be in the mix for honours again come the end of the season.