Leeds Knights v Telford Tigers - Match highlights from NIHL National opening night clash

LEEDS KNIGHTS opened their NIHL National season with a home clash against defending regular season champions Telford Tigers on Saturday.

By Phil Harrison
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 10:27 am

It turned out to be a profitable night for head coach Ryan Aldridge’s team as they swept the visitors aside with a 7-4 victory, import forward Grant Cooper leading the way with a hat-trick.

Watch the highlights above to see how Leeds got the better of a team who are expected to be in the mix for honours again come the end of the season.

OPENING SALVO: Leeds Knights' Adam Barnes (left) and Matt Haywood put Telford Tigers opponent under pressure during Saturday's NIHL National clash at Elland Road. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento
