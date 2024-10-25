Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whether it was born out of design or necessity it’s fair to say the ‘Three-Matts’ line is a big reason behind Leeds Knights’ ability to stay among the front-runners in NIHL National so far this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imports Matt Barron and Matt Bissonnette flanking centre Matt Haywood has proved a perfect combination for the defending regular season champions, although it does not come as a surprise to head coach Ryan Aldridge.

Going into a one-game weekend which brings a derby duel against Sheffield Steeldogs at Elland Road Ice Arena today, it is summer arrival Bissonnette who is leading the way, posting seven goals and 17 assists in his 12 appearances, putting him joint-second overall, Hull Seahawks’ Owen Sobchak ahead of everyone else with 28 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barron and Haywood have also made their presence felt – as they both did last season – the Canadian import leading the way in goals for the team with his 13 – second for the league – making up his 18-point haul, Haywood on the same points tally thanks to a combination of seven goals and 11 assists.

Captain Kieran Brown is four points further back, although he has played four games less due to a combination of injury and suspension.

Aldridge is realistic to acknowledge that lines will change during the course of any season, largely through necessity, either through injury, suspension, or simply due to a lack of chemistry.

But, for now, he is happy sticking with what is working – injuries permitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PROMISING START: Leeds Knights are well-positioned in their NIHL National title defence, sitting second behind leaders Milton Keynes Lightning. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

“They’ve been great since they have been together,” said Aldridge.

“I think at times we’ve thought about splitting them up to get other lines going, but we need a line that is going well and they certainly are right now.

“They are three mature hockey players playing really well – all team-first players which is always a big plus.

“It’s just a combination that has naturally clicked – you look at the +/- across the team, it’s pretty obvious that line is doing pretty well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINNING COMBINATION: Matt Barron (left), Matt Bissonnette and Matt Haywood. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

“Things will change, though, we’re picking up a couple of niggly injuries and so we’ll see how guys react whenever they are in their new lines and see what happens going forward.”

Last season saw the Knights enjoy a clean sweep over the Steeldogs in the six-game head-to-head series, but Aldridge is quick to acknowledge that the changes implemented at Ice Sheffield during the summer – both on and off the ice – have had a positive effect.

The teams met twice in pre-season, the Knights edging an 8-7 thriller in South Yorkshire before easing to victory in the return game at Elland Road when the Steeldogs were seriously hampered by injuries.

Neither game will have any bearing on tonight’s first meeting of the 2024-25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are a good team all round and have improved in all areas,” said Aldridge. "They are a different team altogether this year, which is a good thing for the league.

"When we played in that first pre-season game I was impressed with all of their imports, all three of them maybe bring something a little bit different. They are quick, have a good skill-set and they are going to help that team a lot.”