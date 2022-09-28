Leeds Knights v Peterborough Phantoms - match highlights
LEEDS KNIGHTS welcomed NIHL National rivals Peterborough Phantoms to Elland Road Ice Arena for their first clash of the 2022-23 regular season.
By Phil Harrison
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:50 pm
Both teams went into the encounter with a 100 per cent record to protect and were also scheduled to meet each other the following night in Peterborough.
Find out how Saturday night’s game went by watching the video highlights above.
For all the latest Leeds Knights news, features, interviews and match reports go HERE or to follow our hockey writer Phil Harrison on Twitter via HERE