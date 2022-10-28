Leeds Knights v Milton Keynes Lightning: WATCH highlights of the NIHL National clash at Elland Road Ice Arena
UNBEATEN leaders Leeds Knights welcomed second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning to Elland Road Ice Arena, last Friday – the first meeting of the 2022-23 NIHL National campaign between the two.
By Phil Harrison
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Oct 2022, 8:03am
As expected it was a thoroughly entertaining encounter between two attack-minded teams. Find out how the Knights fared against their closest rivals by watching the video above.
The Knights take on third-placed Sheffield Steeldogs in a weekend double-header, the first encounter being staged at Elland Road (face-off 6.30pm) before the return match at Ice Sheffield 24 hours later.