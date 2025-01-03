Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MATTY DAVIES is hoping Jason Hewitt can use his dramatic game-winning goal against former club Sheffield Steeldogs to kickstart his season and spark a return to the goalscoring form he has become renowned for.

In the first two ‘completed’ NIHL National campaigns - split by the pandemic - former GB international Hewitt was one of the league’s top points-scorers.

As player-coach of Hull Pirates, Hewitt was top in 2019-20 with 109 points, including 44 goals.

The veteran forward was then second only to Leeds Knights’ Kieran Brown when hockey returned in 2021-22, breaking the 100-point barrier for a second time, but by this time having switched to Sheffield Steeldogs.

Two injury-hit seasons followed in South Yorkshire - where he still put up good numbers - before Hewitt returned to Hull in the summer.

And while he has remained a significant contributor to the Seahawks’ cause - second on the team in assists with 36 - finding the back of the net has proved considerably more difficult.

So much so that his game-winning strike against the Steeldogs - with less than two minutes remaining - was only his fifth of the season, snapping a 21-game goalless streak which stretched back to October 12 against Leeds.

“It’s been tough for him on that side of it and nobody beats himself up more than he does,” said Davies ahead of Saturday’s visit to Leeds.

GAME-WINNER: Hull Seahawks' Jason Hewitt snapped a 21-game streak without a goal when scoring the winner against Sheffield Steeldogs last Sunday. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

“The goals which we’ve seen from Hewy before have not been there this year and I know that but he has played a different role at times.

“And when you get like that it’s tough because nobody wants to score more than he does, it’s just that it hasn’t fallen for him.

“But, hopefully now he’s got that one we can see the normal Hewy and his rate of scoring should be there.

“But it’s more than just the fact of him scoring, it’s about the team, the buy-in and getting the job done and getting those two points.”

MISSING IN ACTION: Finley Bradon will miss four games for Leeds Knights due to his GB Under-20 commitments in Zagreb. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

Buoyed by his team’s two wins over the Steeldogs - both of which saw the Seahawks come from 4-1 down - Davies saw his team rise to fourth in the standings.

But they remain considerably adrift from the top three of Milton Keynes Lightning, Leeds and Swindon Wildcats.

With 24 games remaining, Hull sit nine points off third-placed Swindon and 13 off the Lightning, who sit top, one point clear of Leeds.

Davies knows there is no further margin for error if he wants to see his team close the gap on the front-runners, meaning the Seahawks need positive results against both the Knights and Telford Tigers, who visit Hull Ice Arena on Sunday (face-off, 5.30pm).

The Knights will understandably go into their latest Yorkshire derby in good spirits following their NIHL National Cup semi-final triumph over the Steeldogs on New Year’s Eve.

The 5-2 win sealed a 7-4 aggregate triumph and stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions.

Both teams will be without key players for today’s encounter, as well as the next two weekends, due to Great Britain Under-20s competing in Division 2A of the World Championships in Zagreb.

The Knights will be without centre Fin Bradon, who has posted 17 goals and 19 assists to his name this season, while forward Owen Bruton - with eight goals and six assists - will be missing from the Seahawks’ roster.