The Knights were outplayed over the course of two legs last month in the semi-finals by their East Yorkshire rivals, crashing out 9-4 on aggregate after Hull picked up their second competitive win of the season in as many visits to Elland Road as they ran out dominant 5-1 winners.

After the 4-3 win at Hull two nights earlier in the first leg, it was the first time Leeds had suffered back-to-back defeats this season.

Losing in such a way in front of a sellout home crowd will have hurt and so it should.

DERBY DUEL: Hull Seahawks have got the better of Leeds Knights twice before already this season when the two have played at Elland Road Ice Arena Picture: Bruce Rollinson

So far, though, there appears to have been little sign of a knock-on effect to their league form, the Knights losing just once in six games since, a one-goal game at Swindon Wildcats.

It means they rightly go into Thursday night’s derby clash against Hull in good spirits, particularly after back-to-back wins against Peterborough Phantoms last weekend that produced 14 goals for and just two against.

With 14 games remaining, they sit four points clear of second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning with two games in hand.

“I think we need to remember what happened the last time (against Hull) but, at the same time, you’ve got to move on, it’s a new game,” said import forward Barron.

MAKE IT COUNT: Leeds Knights' centre Matt Barron is keen to get the better of Hull Seahawks tonight. Picture: Steve Cunningham/Knights Media.

“We have to take what happened in there with us but we don’t want it to take over our game as we feel like we’re playing pretty well right now.