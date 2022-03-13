Cole Shudra scored three times across two nights for Leeds Knights against Milton Keynes Lightning Picture: Bruce Rollinson

If it had come a couple of weeks earlier, maybe we would be talking about a regular season title push.

And while that honour looks set to go to Telford Tigers for the second successive time, there is every reason to believe that the Knights - in their current mood - can end the campaign as runners-up.

Taking four points from their weekend double-header with Milton Keynes Lightning saw Ryan Aldridge’s team move up to third spot in the standings with six games remaining.

Adam Barnes was again on form for Leeds Knights - scoring three goals and two assists in the weekend wins over Milton Keynes Lightning Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In 17 games under Aldridge the Knights have lost just four times, winning eight of the last nine. Regardless of where they finish in the overall standings, there won’t be many teams who will look forward to facing the Knights in the post-season.

Two goals apiece for Adam Barnes and Cole Shudra, plus strikes from Jamie Chilcott and Lewis Baldwin saw the Knights ease to a 6-1 win over the Lightning on home ice last night, 24 hours after prevailing 4-3 in Buckinghamshire.

On Saturday, it was that Barnes-Brown combination that got the Knights off to the perfect start, the former Sheffield Steelers’ forward firing past Matthew Smital with just 3.34 on the clock.

It got even better for the visitors when Brown was involved, along with defenceman Ben Solder, in the build-up for a strike from Barnes at 12.25.

That was how it stayed until the latter stages of the second period when the Lightning struck twice in as many minutes to even the score, Sam Talbot halving the deficit on the power play at 37.12 before another stint on the man advantage saw the hosts level through Adam Laishram at 39.54.

Sam Gospel was beaten by a Sean Norris effort at 47.41 to put the hosts’ ahead for the first time but, the Knights were back on level terms quickly when Shudra fired home just over three minutes later.