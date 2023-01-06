The 20-year-old has been out since early December when he suffered an upper-body injury in the 4-1 defeat at home to Swindon Wildcats, the first and only regulation loss suffered by the Knights this season.

It was anticipated that Griffin may return over the festive period, but head coach Ryan Aldridge is keen to ensure the former Sheffield Steelers’ apprentice is fully recovered in preparation for what is a hectic month ahead.

If not this weekend, then Aldridge is confident Griffin will be back in action for the following week’s home game against NIHL National title rivals Peterborough Phantoms.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS: Defenceman Jordan Griffin could return to the Leeds Knights' line-up for the double-header weekend against Bristol Pitbulls. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

"He had a skate on Tuesday and he’s feeling good and shooting the puck well,” said Aldridge. “We’ll see where he is after practice on Friday and hopefully we can get him back into the line-up.

"If not this weekend, then definitely the weekend after.”

Fellow blue liners Bailey Perre and Thomas Barry are classed as day-to-day following injuries they sustained over the festive period.

Perre took a hit to the head off Nathan Salem in the Knights’ 4-1 road win at Hull Seahawks – resulting in a four-game ban for the centre – while Barry suffered a hand injury in the 5-3 triumph over his former club Sheffield Steeldogs at Ice Sheffield on New Year’s Eve.

IN THE FRAME: Bailey Perre may return to action for Leeds Knights this weekend after missing games against HUll Seahawks and Sheffield Steeldogs last time out. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

One defenceman who is definitely in the line-up, however, is veteran Sam Zajac, who returned earlier than expected last weekend when it was clear the Knights would be short on bodies at the back end.

The 33-year-old had been out for a month with a lower-body injury. He dressed but didn’t play against the Steeldogs before being thrown back into it the following night when the Knights hammered Hull 7-2 at Elland Road.

"He is everything a coach wants on a team,” said Aldridge. “He already knows that as long as I’m here I want him to be here, in whatever shape or form.

“Everything about him points to him being a great human being. There were no arguments, no second-guessing – as soon as he knew that more boys were going to be out of the line-up he just went over to his stall and got kitted up.