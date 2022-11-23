The 18-year-old defenceman had benefited from a season of substantial development, skating with hometown Swindon Wildcats’ NIHL Two South team while progressing via a two-way deal with NIHL One outfit Bristol Pitbulls.

In all he made 24 appearances for third-tier Bristol, the Pitbulls now of course an NIHL National rival having made the step up alongside Hull Seahawks in the summer which saw the league expand to 11 teams.

Crucially, he also made six NIHL National appearances for the Wildcats, game time which made him appreciate the improvements he needed to make to his game in order to be a regular starter in the English game’s second tier.

LEARNING ON THE JOB: Defenceman Bailey Perre had no doubts about where to play his hockey season, persuaded to head north from his hometown of Swindon by his former coach at the Okanagan Hockey Academy, Ryan Adridge. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

When an opportunity arose to make those improvements under a coach he already had great respect for – in Leeds Knights’ boss Ryan Aldridge – there was only place Perre was interested in playing during 2022-23.

It can rarely be a simple thing to move away from home on a permanent basis at such a young age – whatever the reason – but Perre was confident his future was in Leeds.

Not surprisingly, he hasn’t regretted it one bit, having made a significant contribution to the Knights’ stunning start to a campaign which – 18 games in – still finds them unbeaten in regulation and top of the regular season standings by one point from Milton Keynes Lightning.

“Being signed at NIHL One level [with Bristol] and then getting to experience the National league with the Wildcats showed me the steps I needed to take,” said Perre. “It showed me where I was and where I needed to be in order to continue my career at that level.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Experienced blue liner Sam Zajac (second left) has proved invaluable to Bailey Perre (left) since he made the move to Leeds Knights. Picture: Oliver Portamento

“I was born and raised in Swindon and I’ve been around that junior system and then the Okanagan Hockey Academy programme that was based there.

“Ryan coached me for four years at OHA and, frankly, he has been the best coach I’ve ever had. He is so good at reading the game, being able to watch my performance and tell me what I’m doing well, what I’m doing wrong and how I can improve.

“And it’s not just about being able to tell me how, but actually showing me how, not just drawing it up on the board, but out on the ice, pointing it out and showing us how things need to be done.

“So when he asked me to come to Leeds, it was an easy decision – a no-brainer.”

GUIDING HAND: Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge has a proven track record with developing youngsters. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Given Perre is one of a number of players in their late teens and early 20s on the Knights’ roster this season, there is an obvious connection with a coach who has such an impressive track record of development during his time at OHA.

“He’s like that with all the young players,” added Perre. “He’s one of the best coaches around for youngsters, maybe even the best in the country.

