At 5ft 7ins and weighing in at around 165lbs, the 18-year-old doesn’t on paper represent the biggest physical threat in NIHL National.

But his ability to change the momentum in a game through an intense 40-second shift here and there is what made him such an attractive proposition for Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge in the first place.

When the chance to bring Endicott to West Yorkshire arose in November last year, Aldridge wasted no time in snapping up a youngster he already knew so well through their time together at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Swindon.

BACK FOR MORE: Forward Oli Endicott will look to have another season of development under Ryan Aldridge at Leeds Knights. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

And when it came to discussing Endicott’s return to Elland Road for the 2023-24 season, again, there was little hesitation, from both coach and player.

“Oli plays with his heart on his sleeve, he plays for the team and he loves being a part of our group,” said Aldridge. “So it’s great to keep hold of him for another season and it was an easy decision for him and us.

“The minute he starts worrying about his points, is when he is not really the player for me because that’s not what he is about – you don’t need everyone on your team to be about that. We have other players on the team for that.

“It is his energy and his passion that he brings to the table. One of his biggest strengths is that he can help change the momentum of a game in one shift, just through his sheer intensity and physicality.

TEAM GUY: Oli Endicott is well-liked because of his willingness to put his body on the line for Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of John Victor.

“You look back on certain games last season and there were games where he changed the game for us.

"Peterborough away is one that springs to mind when we gave them a bit of a hiding in their building, he set the tone for the team for that game.

"He just has to be himself, play with the intensity that makes him such an effective player. It is tough to play with that intensity every night, especially with the number of games we had last year.

“He’s got to find a way to play his game every night and every night he finds his game it makes the team far stronger and gives us that depth every team needs.”

Endicott arrived in Leeds having spent three months broadening his horizons by playing Under-20s hockey in Finland. The interest in returning to Europe one day remains within Endicott but, within just a few days of being in and around the Knights’ set up, he knew he could be in for the long haul.

“I’m over the moon about coming back,” said Endicott. “After the phenomenal year we had, I loved being a part of it and I kept in contact with Ryan after the season ended and when he said he wanted me back, it was pretty much a done deal straight away.

“I came on a lot working under Ryan again. It was a successful season, obviously, great practice sessions and we did something pretty special as a team.

“And, coming back, I want to continue developing my game, get as many minutes as I can, get on special teams.