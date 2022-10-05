Sitting atop the league standings after six games should be a familiar sight to Knights fans, who saw their team get off to a similar start last season, their first in the league as a new organisation having replaced the ill-fated Leeds Chiefs.

Shortly after rising to the top on the back of six straight wins, injuries began to bite deep into an already paper-thin roster under Dave Whistle and, while the wheels didn’t exactly come off, they lost what proved to be valuable ground on their rivals, ground they never recovered in terms of the regular season title race.

That may, of course, happen again second time around but, given the significant changes to personnel under head coach Ryan Aldridge, it looks less likely - better stocked and better equipped as the Knights seem should they run into similar ‘health’ problems.

ON A ROLL: Leeds Knights continue to enjoy an unbeaten start to the NIHL National season, extending their winning streak to six games with two wins over the Bees IHC at the weekend. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Teams will try to outgun the Knights, teams will try to match their attacking style, other teams will try to bash them around.

One such test came on Saturday at home to Bees IHC, when Doug Sheppard’s team arrived at Elland Road Ice Arena determined to knock their hosts out of their stride - literally in some cases.

But Aldridge was confident his roster possessed the necessary qualities that meant they wouldn’t roll over and was pleased to be proved right - Sam Zajac for one taking Josh Martin to task when they dropped the gloves.

The Knights emerged deserved 5-2 victors, backing that up with a 5-4 road win the following evening in Slough, although the Leeds boss admits his team almost threw that one away.

MAKING IT COUNT: Matt Haywood has fitted in seamlessly since making the move from Glasgow Clan in the summer and registered six assists across two nights against Bees IHC. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

“I thought Saturday was a scruffy game,” said Aldridge. “I think they came here and tried to bully us but we matched that. We’re a pretty tough team, I feel, it’s just that we don’t really play that way.

“But I know we’ve got those kind of players in the locker room, so I wasn’t surprised to see it and I felt that we matched it well.”

Another pleasing aspect of the win at home for Aldridge was that, after making tweaks to his top two forward lines – leading goalscorer Grant Cooper and Kieran Brown effectively swapped places - he got the production he was looking for from both units across both nights.

“We played pretty good to be fair,” he added. “We changed the lines, so it was the first time the lines were different and I saw plenty of good things from both.”

TREBLE TOP: Kieran Brown swapped forward lines at the weekend and was rewarded with three goals across two nights against Bees IHC.

Aldridge is understandably loath to criticise his players on the back of such an impressive run of form but, if he had to bre picky, it would be with how his team finished the contest in Slough.

“They came to play down there, so it was a completely different game,” he added. “We dominated the first and then we kind of went off the boil for the other 40 – the game should have been over and done with in the first.

