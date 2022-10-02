Head coach Ryan Aldridge and his players headed back up the M1 last night as clear leaders of NIHL National, thanks to still being able to boast a 100 per cent start to the season.

Milton Keynes remain hot on their heels as the only other team to have won all their games but are two points adrift having played one game less.

This weekend, it was the turn of Bees IHC to be troubled by the Knights’ offensive punch but, as predicted by Aldridge leading up to the double header, neither evening could be classed as comfortable.

IN THE GOALS: Kieran Brown ensured his goalless run for Leeds Knights remained short-lived when he bagged three across a weekend double against Bees IHC. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home ice advantage came to the fore again on Saturday as the Knights ran out 5-2 winners - led by a double from captain Kieran Brown - before their trip to an always-difficult Slough venue brought a 5-4 triumph.

In Slough, the Knights carried on from where they left off the previous night, establishing an early superiority through an early blast by Kieran Brown which found a gap between Adam Goss’s pads with just 33 seconds on the clock.

Adam Barnes made it 2-0 in the eighth minute and while Juha Lindgren halved the deficit within two minutes, the two-goal advantage was quickly restored when Grant Cooper prospered at 11.46.

Cooper continued his rich vein of form since moving over from North America with a second just after the halfway mark but, again, as predicted, the Bees refused to go away, hitting back at 33.47 through Brent Walkom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KEEP THEM COMING: Adam Barnes scored three goals in the weekend wins against NIHL National rivals, Bees IHC. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Just 45 seconds of the third had elapsed when Barnes seemingly made the points safe with his second of the night but the retaliatory scoring trend continued when James Galazzi pounced to make it a two-goal game once again at 43.27.

The Knights looked set to retain that cushion, but ensured they couldn’t relax at all when they conceded a fourth with just over three minutes remaining, Walkom doubling his tally for the evening. Thankfully, that was as close as it got.

On Saturday, the Knights again didn’t have it all their own way, Gabaj breaking the deadlock at 15.54 on the power play with Cole Shudra in the box on a slashing call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was how it remained until the second period and the 26th minute when Brown ended his brief goal drought by equalising off a feed from Matt Haywood.

After the prolific Cooper put the home side 2-1 ahead, the Knights skipper doubled his tally for the night soon after when he ripped one home at 30.41, the lead taken into the second intermission by the home side increasing to 4-1 when defenceman Jordan Griffin fired through traffic for his first of the campaign at 36.09.

Another power play goal from Bees - this time from Lindgren with less than two minutes of the third gone - ensured the home side couldn’t take their foot off the gas.