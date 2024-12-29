Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LEEDS KNIGHTS maintained the pressure on NIHL National leaders Milton Keynes Lightning after captain Kieran Brown led from the front at Solway Sharks on Saturday.

Ahead of Sunday night’s renewal against the Sharks at Elland Road Ice Arena, Brown took his goals tally to 22 in as many games as he posted a hat-trick in his team’s 5-3 victory at Dumfries Ice Bowl.

The defending regular season champions were made to battle all the way to the final buzzer by the hosts, however, before recording their 21st win of the 2024-25 campaign.

It was their eighth win in a row and saw them stay one point behind the Lightning ahead of Sunday night’s round of games.

The Knights are in action again on New Year’s Eve when they hope to make it to their second NIHL National Cup final in three years by overcoming Sheffield Steeldogs in the second leg of their semi-final clash at Ice Sheffield (face-off, 1pm).

The tie is neatly poised at 2-2 after the Steeldogs came from two goals down in Leeds on Friday,. December 20.

Ryan Aldridge’s team continued their promising push for a third successive regular season title, however, when they made it eight league wins in a row.

But the Sharks were in decent form themselves having won four of their previous five meaning it was little surprise when the teams went in goalless at the end of a keenly-fought first period which saw the Knights out-shoot their hosts 12-8.

LEADING THE LINE: Kieran Brown posted a hat-trick and an assist in Leeds Knights' 5-3 win at Solway Sharks on Saturday night. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

But on their return, the Knights cut loose in merciless fashion, Brown delivering a significant advantage to his team with two goals in 36 seconds, the first arriving with 23.03 on the clock.

Jordan Griffin then continued his impressive scoring form, when he made it 3-0 just before the halfway mark with his third goal in as many league games.

Canadian Nolan Gardiner reminded everybody why he is the league’s top goalscorer, however, when he got the hosts on the board when he registered his 33rd goal of the season with a 34th-minute powerplay strike.

Just over four minutes had passed, though, before Innes Gallacher continued his impressive first full campaign for the Knights when he restored the three-goal lead at 37.24.

Again the Sharks cut the deficit to two goals - this time through captain Liam Stenton - just over three minutes into the third period but, again, the Knights pulled away again, Brown sealing his hat-trick with a penalty shot at 46.36 after Kell Beattie was called for interference.

There were some late nerves after Stenton scored his second, this time on the power play, with just over two minutes remaining, but the Knights held firm for a deserved win.