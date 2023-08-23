LEEDS KNIGHTS’ players aren’t scheduled to take to the ice for games until September 9 – when they open their pre-season campaign against Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks at Elland Road Ice Arena.

But the impatient ones among the Knights’ faithful – starved of seeing their heroes in action since they completed their memorable NIHL National league and play-off double at Coventry’s SkyDome Arena back in April – can get a glimpse of some of their favourites this weekend – and it’s all in a good cause.

Kieran Brown, Lewis Baldwin, Jordan Griffin and goaltender Harrison Walker are all returning to very familiar ice when they take part in a Charity Fund-Raising game staged by former club Bradford Bulldogs this Saturday.

The game is in aid of former Bulldogs’ defenceman Josh Richardson, who suffered terrible, life-changing injuries in a motoring accident while on holiday in Thailand in February this year.

SUPPORT: Josh Richardson suffered life-changing injuries while on holiday in Thailand and several Leeds KNights' players will turn out this weekend to help raise funds to pay for his medical care in Thailand. Picture courtesy of Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

The 25-year-old ended up spending several weeks in a Bangkok hospital undergoing several bouts of surgery to help him recover from the serious injuries he suffered in the accident.

After insurers decided they would not pay out, it left Richardson and his family facing a massive medical bill of over £100,000.

He eventually returned home to the UK but still faces months of rehabilitation as he continues his recovery.

The Bulldogs, for who Richardson iced as a teenager right through until moving full-time to Deeside Dragons ahead of the 2022-23 season, helped launch a fund-raising initiative soon after the accident, primarily to help the family meet spiralling medical costs.

ON-ICE SUPPORT: Leeds KNights' Harrison Walker, Jordan Griffin and Kieran Brown will all line up at Bradford Ice Arena this weekend in aid of former Bulldogs' team-mate Josh Richardson. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

The Go Fund Me page which was set up by Bulldogs’ team manager and close family friend Joanne Gibson has so far raised more than £41,000.

Knights’ captain Brown, who played alongside Richardson for several seasons for the Bulldogs while they were juniors, said he hoped as many people as possible would turn out and support a cause close to his heart.

“It was absolutely dreadful what happened to Josh and I know it’s going to be a long road to recovery for him,” said Brown.

“This is a chance for a lot of his former Bulldogs’ team-mates at senior and junior level to come together and show our support for him.

IN THE GAME: Lewis Baldwin will line up at Bradford Ice Arena on Saturday as part of a team of Josh Richardson's former Bulldogs' team-mates. Picture: Oliver Portamento.

“It’s also going to be great fun to play alongside some former team-mates again and remember some of the great times we had there as players coming up through the juniors.

“We just want as many people to turn out as possible and help in any way they can. Every little bit helps.”

The game – which faces off at 4.45pm – will also give Bulldogs’ head coach Andy Brown an opportunity to give his 2023-24 roster a first run out ahead of their 2023-24 NIHL North Two campaign, which begins on September 10. They will face a team comprised of former team-mates of Richardson’s at both senior and junior level.

All money raised on the day will go towards the Josh Richardson Go Fund Me page.

Doors open for the event at 4pm, entrance is £5 for adults and £3 concessions and Under-16s.