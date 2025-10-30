NEW FACE: Defenceman Sam Dunn has signed for Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of Trevor MacMillan/Saint Mary's Huskies

RYAN ALDRIDGE believes new import defenceman Sam Dunn’s previous European experience will help him settle into life quickly at Leeds Knights.

The 27-year-old Canadian arrived in the UK on Tuesday, replacing American Matt Staudacher who has headed home.

He brings a wealth of experience, including two seasons in the top-flight French Ligue Magnus with Anglet Hormadi Pays Basque.

He returned to North America in the summer where his availability, together with his impressive CV, caught the attention of Knights’ head coach Aldridge.

“He’s a big, strong defenceman who is very highly-thought of,” said Aldridge. “He’s also going to be able to add offence to our team.

“I was initially looking for a left-handed defenceman like I normally do, mainly because most of our D-core is right-handed - but with young Jonas Bennett and Liam Hine coming in and playing as well as they have - with them being left-handed, it made me look more for a right-handed defenceman

“I had a good few conversations with Sam and with others about him, liked what I heard and was more than happy to get it over the line.

“He’s had two seasons in the Ligue Magnus, so it helps that he’s used to playing in Europe, too.”

Like most coaches, references are key for Aldridge and he believes he has made a positive addition both on and off the ice for the Knights.

“There is still a lot of hockey to be played, so we have to make sure we get the right person and the right player and, from the references I’ve had on him and spending several hours with him on Tuesday I believe we’ve got that,” he added.

“He’s a very intelligent, switched-on lad and I know he is excited to get going.”