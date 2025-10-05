Leeds Knights show they are made of 'the right stuff' at Romford Raiders

NO-ONE said it was going to be easy.

If Leeds Knights are to somehow pull off a minor miracle and win a fourth straight NIHL National league title, then it will be nights like the one in east London on Saturday that will get them over the line.

Twice the Knights went behind against hosts Romford Raiders, twice they levelled.

Then, in the third period, the dominance they had enjoyed throughout the previous 40 minutes - when they outshot their hosts 33-12 - was fully realised, building a two-goal cushion before holding off a late rally from Jason Buckman’s team.

ON THE MARK: Fin Bradon scored his sixth goal of the season for Leeds at Romford. Picture: Kev Bland/Knights Media

The two sides went at it again on Sunday night at Elland Road Ice Arena but, 24 hours earlier, the Knights continued the good work shown in their four-point haul they posted against Bristol Pitbulls the previous weekend.

If there is one lesson to be learned from their trip down South, it may be to stay out of the penalty box.

All three of Romford’s goals came on the power play, the first breaking the deadlock with just 2.35 on the clock when Ewan Hill beat Sam Gospel.

Innes Gallacher made it a birthday weekend to remember - he turned 21 on Sunday - when he levelled for the Knights with his first of the season at 14.09.

But while Oli Endicott was in the box on a hooking call, the Raiders made their advantage count for a second time in the 27th minute when Adam Laishram found the net.

It was while on another penalty kill, however, that the Knights themselves then prospered, Lia Peyton dragging his team level with a shorthanded marker at 35.47.

The Knights’ superiority continued in the third and they got their reward when Kieran Brown put them ahead for the first time at 46.33.

A rare power play opportunity was then seized on by the Knights when Fin Bradon doubled the advantage with his sixth of the season at 48.17.

Jarrett Baker fired a power play reply in the 54th minute, but the Knights held out for a deserved win.