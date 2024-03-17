Leeds Knights seal NIHL National league title for second year in a row
For an organisation only coming to the end of its third full season, it is a stunning achievement, spearheaded by owner Steve Nell with trusty head coach Ryan Aldridge pulling the strings on – and off – the ice.
The Knights could have sealed it on Saturday night when a point at second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning – the only team who could mathematically overhaul them – would have put them out of reach.
But they came off second best in an entertaining 7-4 loss, meaning they then had the opportunity be crowned champions in front of their own fans when they took on Bees IHC on home ice at Elland Road Ice Arena.
It wasn’t plain sailing by any means, the visitors one of three teams fighting for the two remaining play-off spots. But the result was never in doubt, as the Knights ran out comfortable 6-4 winners, sparking wild celebrations on the ice and in the stands.