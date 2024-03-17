CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights celebrate their second straight NIHL National league title on Sunday night after beating Bees IHC at Elland Road Ice Arena.

For an organisation only coming to the end of its third full season, it is a stunning achievement, spearheaded by owner Steve Nell with trusty head coach Ryan Aldridge pulling the strings on – and off – the ice.

The Knights could have sealed it on Saturday night when a point at second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning – the only team who could mathematically overhaul them – would have put them out of reach.

But they came off second best in an entertaining 7-4 loss, meaning they then had the opportunity be crowned champions in front of their own fans when they took on Bees IHC on home ice at Elland Road Ice Arena.