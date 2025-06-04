FOR some time now, Sam Gospel has been one of the more experienced voices in the Leeds Knights locker room.

It is a role which fits comfortably with the 31-year-old netminder, one of just three players aged over 30 that helped the Knights secure a third NIHL National league title in 2024-25.

With veteran centre Matty Haywood having now retired - 33-year-old forward Matt Bissonnette being the other ‘veteran’ - there is a likelihood that even more importance will fall upon the shoulders of Gospel, providing that leadership presence.

Either way, given the ‘rebuild’ nature of this summer being undertaken by head coach Ryan Aldridge - key imports Noah McMullin and Matt Barron have returned home to Canada, while long-serving centre Ethan Hehir has made the switch to Hull Seahawks - Gospel will be integral to any continuation of the team’s remarkable run of success.

LEADING MAN: Sam Gospel will be one of the most experienced players on the Leeds Knights roster for the 2025-26 NIHL National season. Picture: Kevin Bland/Knights Media.

That pressure, that responsibility is one Gospel takes seriously and one he relishes.

“I do like that ‘senior’ role, if you want to call it that,” said Gospel. “I think I’ve just kind of naturally grown into it - the fact we’ve had such a young team for so long, I’ve developed that side anyway.

“I am one of the older guys now and with that there is that element of responsibility. In all honesty, I’d look at Matty Haywood for some guidance usually, but, now he’s no longer there, it’s on the shoulders of myself and the other, more experienced players that are going to be around next season to provide that guidance.

“It’s something I look forward to and it’s nice passing things on to the younger players, who then take it on board and understand it.”

MIND THE GAP: Sam Gospel, in action for Leeds Knights agaionst Swindon Wildcats last season. Picture: Knights Media.

Last season saw the Knights pushed closer than ever before in their drive for the regular season crown, with Milton Keynes Lightning taking the fight down to the penultimate weekend.

It is a challenge Gospel believes will intensify even further once the puck drops on the 2025-26 campaign.

Other teams have already shown their hand in terms of recruitment for next season, while the Knights are yet to announce any of their imports.

Many fans will hope Bissonnette is another player from the league and cup-winning team of 2024-25 to return, with Aldridge is keeping his cards close to his chest on the identity of the four imports he can now add.

LEAN ON ME: Sam Gospel is happy being one of the more experienced voices on the Leeds Knights roster. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

While it is always tough to bid farewell to team-mates - particularly when there has been so much success enjoyed together - Gospel understands the need for change that Aldridge said was required in the immediate aftermath of his team’s play-off semi-final defeat to Milton Keynes Lightning at Coventry’s SkyDome Arena.

“It’s expected,” said Gospel. “It might sound a bit big-headed - although it’s not meant to - but you can’t be the best forever.

“There has to be an element of rebuilding, of development, otherwise you eventually fall by the wayside if you’re not bringing in any new guys or bringing through new talent.

“At this level, there has to be that element of what is available, too. You have to be realistic about travel, especially the Brits, and you have to be quite ruthless in terms of what you can do.

“And so it is with the imports where you can potentially make up a lot. Like we did, for example, with Grant Cooper that first full year under Ryan - he was such an underestimated talent, but an absolute gem for us.

“And when bringing new people in, it is just as important that you bring in the right person, the right character. It’s then on the shoulders of the ones who are already here to carry that winning mentality through to the new guys.”