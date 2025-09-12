RYAN ALDRIDGE believes his Leeds Knights team possesses a different mentality as they look to maintain their remarkable run of NIHL National.

The Knights complete their pre-season preparations with a double-header weekend against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs, starting with Friday night’s encounter at Ice Sheffield (face-off 7.30pm).

After Saturday’s renewal at The Castle, the Knights will then turn their attention to the following weekend when they open up their 2025-26 campaign at home to Telford Tigers, the start of their bid for a fourth straight regular season league title.

Last weekend saw the Knights well-beaten in a 4-2 defeat Hull Seahawks, before bouncing black on home ice when a hat-trick from new import forward Liam Peyton saw them beat their East Yorkshire rivals 3-2 in overtime.

HOME START: Liam Peyton battles for puck possession against Hull Seahawks, against who he scored a hat-trick in last Sunday's 3-2 win for Leeds Knights at The Castle. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

Aldridge has had his players in since the end of August and, during the past two weeks, has seen encouraging signs for the challenging weeks and months ahead.

“I’m really happy with the changes that we’ve made and I think we’ve taken another step forward in different directions,” said Aldridge, who has added eight new faces during the summer, including imports Matt Staudacher in defence and forwards Liam Peyton and Arturs Mickevics.

“The recruitment took a while this summer because I needed to get the right people to replace the people we had last year and I’m really happy.

“I think there is a different look in our eye. I think it’s a more professional group and everyone is here to play hockey

NEW LOOK: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“From the minute they walked in the locker room, it was just different, even the older guys will tell you that.

“There’s just a different look in our eyes and a different mentality in the room - I’m excited by that.”