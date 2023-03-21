WINNERS: Leeds Knights will lift the NIHL National trophy in front of their own fans at Elland Road Ice Arena this Sunday. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie

Ryan Aldridge’s team made it a season to remember on Sunday evening when their 4-2 win at Telford Tigers coupled with a 5-3 loss for nearest challengers Milton Keynes Lightning at Bees IHC meant they could not be caught. Their achievement is all the more impressive given they sealed the deal with four games of the 2022-23 NIHL National campaign remaining.

The Knights’ next home game is on Friday night when they take on Peterborough Phantoms in the second leg of the National Cup final.

They will be attempting to overturn a 6-0 deficit from Friday’s first leg in Peterborough and, while that represents an exceptionally tall order, the fact a trophy will be paraded around the Elland Road Ice Arena ice by one of the two teams that night means the eagerly-anticipated league title celebration will have to wait for another 48 hours.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights will celebrate with the league trophy for the first time on Sunday night in front of their own fans at Elland Road Ice Arena.

To book your seat to see the Knights lift the NIHL National league trophy this Sunday head HERE

Following the conclusion of the cup final, the Knights will hit the road on Saturday to take on Basingstoke Bison in Hampshire, returning home in the early hours of Sunday to recover before taking on the same opponents on home ice.

That encounter will face-off at 5.15pm and, once it concludes, the celebrations of the league championship win will truly begin – regardless of the result.

As the league’s sponsor, Planet Ice’s Heath Rhodes will present the trophy to the victorious Knights on what should prove a memorable night for the players, staff and home fans.

Warwick Andrews, the Knights’ managing director, said he hoped the presentation was the first of many for the club.

"Winning the league title is a fantastic achievement for the club, the fans and particularly the players and coaching staff,” said Andrews.

"Ryan has worked really hard all season to create the best environment for the players to be able to perform week in and week out.

"Sunday night will be very special for the fans seeing our first silverware being presented and we hope, the first of many other achievements for the Leeds Knights.”