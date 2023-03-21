News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
3 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
4 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
4 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
9 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
10 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Leeds Knights reveal when and where they will get their hands on the NIHL National league trophy

LEEDS KNIGHTS may have been celebrating winning the NIHL National regular season league title into the early hours of Monday morning, but they will have to wait a few more days before they can physically get their hands on the trophy.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:26 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 18:37 GMT
WINNERS: Leeds Knights will lift the NIHL National trophy in front of their own fans at Elland Road Ice Arena this Sunday. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie
WINNERS: Leeds Knights will lift the NIHL National trophy in front of their own fans at Elland Road Ice Arena this Sunday. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie
WINNERS: Leeds Knights will lift the NIHL National trophy in front of their own fans at Elland Road Ice Arena this Sunday. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie

Ryan Aldridge’s team made it a season to remember on Sunday evening when their 4-2 win at Telford Tigers coupled with a 5-3 loss for nearest challengers Milton Keynes Lightning at Bees IHC meant they could not be caught. Their achievement is all the more impressive given they sealed the deal with four games of the 2022-23 NIHL National campaign remaining.

The Knights’ next home game is on Friday night when they take on Peterborough Phantoms in the second leg of the National Cup final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will be attempting to overturn a 6-0 deficit from Friday’s first leg in Peterborough and, while that represents an exceptionally tall order, the fact a trophy will be paraded around the Elland Road Ice Arena ice by one of the two teams that night means the eagerly-anticipated league title celebration will have to wait for another 48 hours.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights will celebrate with the league trophy for the first time on Sunday night in front of their own fans at Elland Road Ice Arena.
CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights will celebrate with the league trophy for the first time on Sunday night in front of their own fans at Elland Road Ice Arena.
CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights will celebrate with the league trophy for the first time on Sunday night in front of their own fans at Elland Road Ice Arena.

To book your seat to see the Knights lift the NIHL National league trophy this Sunday head HERE

Following the conclusion of the cup final, the Knights will hit the road on Saturday to take on Basingstoke Bison in Hampshire, returning home in the early hours of Sunday to recover before taking on the same opponents on home ice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That encounter will face-off at 5.15pm and, once it concludes, the celebrations of the league championship win will truly begin – regardless of the result.

As the league’s sponsor, Planet Ice’s Heath Rhodes will present the trophy to the victorious Knights on what should prove a memorable night for the players, staff and home fans.

Warwick Andrews, the Knights’ managing director, said he hoped the presentation was the first of many for the club.

"Winning the league title is a fantastic achievement for the club, the fans and particularly the players and coaching staff,” said Andrews.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Ryan has worked really hard all season to create the best environment for the players to be able to perform week in and week out.

"Sunday night will be very special for the fans seeing our first silverware being presented and we hope, the first of many other achievements for the Leeds Knights.”

To book your seat to see the Knights lift the NIHL National league trophy this Sunday head HERE

Leeds KnightsNational LeaguePeterborough