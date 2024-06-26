Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LEEDS KNIGHTS 2 have unveiled the first names on their roster for the 2024-25 NIHL North One campaign – ushering in a new era for hockey in the city.

The Knights organisation announced its intention to run a second team last month and, after being given the go-ahead by governing body England Ice Hockey (EIH) last week, the West Yorkshire club has wasted no time in putting together the core of its first-ever third-tier squad.

The intention is to provide a bridge between the NIHL National league champions Leeds Knights and junior hockey players in and around West Yorkshire with a number of players from Leeds Junior Knights already being called up to play on the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trial was staged at Elland Road Ice Arena last month, from which a number of players were selected.

LEADING MAN: Davey Lawrence, right, will he head coach of the Leeds Knights 2 team in NIHL North One in 2024-25. Picture: Oliver Portamento/Knights Media.

The team will be overseen by head coach Davey Lawrence who, for the past two seasons has been assistant to Ryan Aldridge as Leeds Knights marched towards successive NIHL National league titles and a play-off triumph.

Lawrence said the primary role of the new team is to create a clear pathway for local junior players and a structured route for their development, retaining local talent within West Yorkshire.

“Being accepted by the league is a huge part of the pathway linked here in Leeds,” said Lawrence. “With great support from the Knights and the Junior Knights organisations we are now in a position where we can link the two together to ensure we have a sustainable plan for player development in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a very busy few months getting everything together, starting with the trial and things are now progressing nicely, we still have a few more signings to make but things are moving in the right direction.”

MOVE ON UP: Forward Declan Kime spent the 2023-24 campaign with Bradford Bulldogs in NIHL North Two, posting 16 goals and assists in 29 games. Picture Andy Bourke/Bulldogs Media.

Among the names on the Knights 2 roster to be released on Wednesday are goaltender Dan Norton, who last year got most of his ice time with Milton Keynes Thunder in NIHL South One.

Defenceman Tom Dermott spent last season with Sheffield Steeldogs and is joined in the D-core by Arron Jordan, Luke Reid, from Sheffield Scimitars, and Nathan Bennett, who spent last season with NIHL North Two runners-up, Sutton Sting.

Up front, there are three youngsters straight out of finishing Under-16 hockey for the Junior Knights in the shape of Noah Percival, Edgars Vengis – who played for GB Under-16s in the Riga Hockey Cup in April – and Jake Wigginton. They are joined by Noah Deacey-Coulton, who has spent the past two years playing for the Junior Knights’ Under-18 team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are joined by Owen Dell, who was with Invicta Dynamoes in NIHL South One as well as playing a handful of games with Raiders in NIHL National.

Oliver Wagg makes the step up from Sheffield Titans in North Two, as does Declan Kime, who impressed for Bradford Bulldogs in the same division. Heinz Frtzle is also named, with Lawrence expected to make further announcements in the coming weeks.