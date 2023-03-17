Certainly as they enter one of the biggest weekends of the campaign - one which tonight brings the first leg of a National Cup final at Peterborough Phantoms - the Knights are well-placed when it comes to lifting silverware.

Indeed, if results go their way after their trip to Cambridgeshire, they could find themselves toasting a league championship come Sunday evening.

But, for now, Aldridge and his players have parked all talk about the league schedule, focussing instead on the task immediately in front of them.

“The only thing we are talking about and thinking about at the moment is the next game,” insisted Aldridge. “As far as we’re concerned it is all about Friday night. Then, when that game is done, we’ll start preparing for Saturday.

“It is just about finding a way through. I don’t think we can put pressure on ourselves or even talk about winning (the title) this weekend.

“We’re very short on bodies, we’ve very tired. It’s just about resting as much as we can and getting back up for the huge challenge that this weekend brings us.”

GAME TIME: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge is taking nothing for granted - either in the NIHL National title race or the National Cup final against Peterborough. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

This weekend is the second of three that bring the Knights three games in as many nights - part of a run of nine games in 17 days.

Last time out, the Knights took five points from a possible six - a return which pleased their head coach immensely. The mood throughout the team on the coach drive back from Slough on Sunday night brightened even more when they heard second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning had lost 7-2 at Sheffield Steeldogs.

It means the Knights go into this weekend eight points clear, with just six games remaining. While they have some room for error, the Lightining have none.

Aldridge, however, is making sure he nor his players are taking anything for granted.

LONG WEEKEND: Leeds Knights coach Ryan Aldridge will again have to carefully manage his players ice time given the hectic schedule they are in the middle of. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“This league is not won by any means,” added Aldridge, who host Swindon Wildcats on Saturday before travelling to Telford Tigers 24 hours later. “If you look at Milton Keynes’ games for the rest of the year, I personally think they should win them all.

“Obviously, if they have a slip up that’s good for us, but I certainly don’t think it is as easy or as cut and dried as some people are saying.

“It’s hockey, we’ve got a lot of big games coming up and a lot can happen over the next two-three weeks.”

The Knights’ last visit to Peterborough saw them produce arguably one of their best performances of the season, blasting away their hosts to establish a 5-0 first period lead before eventually running out 9-3 winners.

That will have hurt the Phantoms, who until 2-3 weeks ago had ensured the regular season title race was a three-way affair.

Aldridge knows his team face a tough test over six periods but, given the way they have answered different challenges throughout what has been another gruelling campaign, he has confidence in them to get the job done over two nights, the tie concluding at Elland Road Ice Arena next Friday.

“What happened last time we were there, won’t have any bearing on this final,” added Aldridge. “They will be keen to get revenge for that night of course, but we already know how good a team they are.

“They’ve got good coaching, they’ve got very good depth, they’ve got a lot of experienced bodies - hard-working, intelligent hockey players.

