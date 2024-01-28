Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Aldridge’s team face three games in four days, starting with Wednesday’s first leg of their NIHL National Cup semi-final at Hull Seahawks.

The concluding leg comes on Friday at Elland Road, where the current league leaders remain for Saturday’s visit from a Raiders team battling desperately to make the post-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extra day’s rest for the Knights will no doubt also be welcomed following Friday night’s gruelling 3-2 win over closest rivals Milton Keynes Lightning, a result which briefly put the Knights seven points clear with two games in hand.

REST UP: Leeds Knights and Ryan Aldridge got an unexpected Sunday off with the postponement of their game at Raiders. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The situation looked like getting even worse for the Lightning on Saturday when they found themselves trailing 3-1 at home to fourth-placed Peterborough Phantoms, before they turned things around to run out 8-3 winners.

With neither side in action on Sunday, it means the Knights start the week five points clear with just the one game in hand.

But with 20 regular season games still remaining, the bigger concern may be the form of Swindon Wildcats, barrelling up on the rails in third place on the back of eight straight wins ahead of Sunday’s trip to Hull Seahawks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wildcats saw the start of their campaign hampered by the forced closure of their Link Centre rink when it was flooded back in the Autumn.

RUN-IN: The bigger threat to Leeds Knights' NIHL National title aspirations may come from Swindon Wildcats, who they face three more times during the 2023-24 regular season. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

But they are clearly making up for lost time now they have returned to home ice, pulling themselves to within nine points of the Knights following Saturday night’s 8-1 home thrashing of visitors Solway Sharks.

On paper, they may represent the greater challenge to the Knights’ hopes of retaining their regular season title - particularly given the two have to play each other three more times, twice in Swindon.

The Knights’ head coach is certainly not taking anything for granted given there is so much hockey still to be played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every game is massive now,” said Aldridge after goals from Mac Howlett, Jordan Buesa and Matt Haywood earned his side the points in a pulsating hard-fought clash with the Lightning in front of a sellout crowd on Friday.

“We’re getting to crunch time, are Milton Keynes going to get points back on us? Of course they are but Swindon are right on everyone’s tail, too.