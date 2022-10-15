The 18-year-old forward made quite the impression during a cameo role for the Knights last season, scoring a goal in his one and only appearance for the club against Bees IHC.

The rest of the 2021-22 season saw him continue his development back home in Northern Ireland, training and working alongside the Belfast Giants’ Elite League roster, while gaining valuable game time for the organisation’s SNL team.

He impressed so much that he was called up to join the Giants’ EIHL roster on four occasions, bagging an assist in one game.

STEPPING UP: Carter Hamill is enjoying life with Leeds Knights, believing he is making the right improvements under head coach Ryan Aldridge at NIHL National level. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

His time with the Knights under former head coach Dave Whistle last season may well have been brief, but the experience left a big impression on the teenager, who was keen to return to West Yorkshire on a permanent basis.

He is one of two former Giants’ junior players on the Knights’ roster this season, with defenceman Josh Hodgkinson also making the move across the Irish Sea.

There’s no doubt having a familiar face will have helped Hamill settle in to his new surroundings - both on and off the ice - as has the fact twin brother Cameron is not too far away having signed for NIHL National rivals Hull Seahawks.

Hamill has already made himself a fans’ favourite with a string of gritty, energetic performances on a third line which has seen him paired with Lewis Baldwin and Ethan Hehir.

READY, WILLING AND ABLE: Carter Hamill (centre) lines up alongside his Leeds Knights team-mates, including Dmarni James (left) ahead of the recent Elland Road clash against Bees IHC at Elland Road. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Last weekend saw him get his first goal of the season with a first period tip-in off a Cole Shudra blast in the 6-3 home win over Raiders IHC. It was a moment the youngster felt had been coming for a few games.

“I’m loving it here so far,” said Hamill. “Each week it seems like it is getting better for me, I’m getting more friendly with the guys around me and it really feels like it is coming together.

“It is a big step up for me but I feel like I am getting used to it with every game that comes along. I feel like I’m finding my feet.

“The standard is really good, it’s improving me as a player very quickly, making me more knowledgeable about the game. It’s where I want to be right now in my career.

EXPERIENCE: Carter Hamill fires in a shot on the Coventry Blaze goal for Belfast Giants last season, one of four appearances he made for his hometown Elite League team. Picture courtesy of William Cherry/Presseye/EIHL.

“It was great getting that first league goal of the year on the board. I feel like it had been building up for a few games and I’ve had a few chances.”

Hamill’s schooling with the Giants’ organisation was what helped earn him his coveted deal with the Knights, a team he feels confident he can continue his development with, continuing to play and train alongside better, more experienced players.

“Training with the Giants could vary, it depended on injuries and stuff,” added Hamill. “One week it could be just one session, the next week it could be three times.

“Just training with better players, seeing what they do and how they live their lives as professionals, it makes you aware of what you need to be doing in order to take better steps in your career.

“You’re like a sponge at that age, taking everything in. Being here, too, is the same, seeing what the older boys do and learning from them.