AS responses go, you have to admit it was pretty emphatic.

​Leeds Knights became the last NIHL National team to surrender their 100 per cent record on Saturday night when they went down 5-3 at Milton Keynes Lightning.

A little under 24 hours, the two teams faced off once again, this time at Elland Road Ice Arena. The Knights, clearly hurting from the previous night, romped to an emphatic 9-1 victory, enough to keep them top of the standings after six games. Just.

On a weekend of personal milestones, captain Kieran Brown came to the fore for his team, scoring a hat-trick on home ice to add to the goal he scored in Milton Keynes.

LEADING MAN: Kieran Brown scored a hat-trick in the 9-1 win over Milton Keynes. Picture: Steve Cunningham/Knights Media.

His assist on Josh Adkins’s opener on the road on Saturday brought him his 300th career point for the Knights, while his first in the reverse fixtures - a seventh-minute power play marker - brought him his 150th goal for the club.

That strike set the ball rolling on a memorable night for the Knights and their fans, the hosts finding themselves 3-0 ahead after 20 minutes through further strikes from Lewis Baldwin and Josh Adkins - who had scored twice the night before.