Having built a three-goal lead over Sheffield Steeldogs in their two-legged NIHL National Cup semi-final with a 5-2 win in the first encounter at Ice Sheffield on Friday night, it was clear the Knights still possessed plenty of offensive punch.

But, when you’ve got four players other than the talismanic Cooper having already pushed through the 50-point barrier for the season anyway, should that really come as any surprise?

Having taken Saturday night off to recover from their exertions in the Cup, there was nothing straightforward about their assignment 24 hours later, welcoming Swindon Wildcats to Elland Road for the first time since December 4 when the Wiltshire side inflicted the Knights’ first and, still only home regulation defeat when winning 4-1.

PARTY ON: Cole Shudra celebrates one of his two goals for Leeds Knights in the 7-1 win over Swindon Wildcats. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

A tight first period last night saw the teams separated by just one goal, that coming from Knights’ Sam Zajac with just 22 seconds remaining before the buzzer for the first intermission arrived.

The always-dangerous Tomasz Malasinski reminded the hosts of his potency when he levelled matters at 28.43 with his 500th point for the club.

But, as has happened on numerous occasions this season, the Knights hit back with one hit after another, Kieran Brown restoring the lead just under two minutes later before a brace from Cole Shudra had the home team 4-1 ahead before 35 minutes had passed.

That was how it stayed until there were just over 10 minutes remaining, Zach Brooks making it 5-1 before Matt Haywood added another at 55.22, Carter Hamill rounding off the scoring with his ninth for the season just over two minutes later.

BANG: Leeds Knights' Cole Shudra scores in the 7-1 win over Swindon Wildcats on Sunday night at Elland Road Oliver Portamento

With Milton Keynes Lightning having already replaced the Knights as leaders with the first of a weekend double over Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday – following up that 15-2 thrashing with a 4-1 win on the road – it means the Knights remain in second, just a point further back.

