ON A night that was dominated by celebrations for Matt Haywood, the one thing Leeds Knights couldn’t deliver was a victory against Peterborough Phantoms.

Having secured their place at the Final Four Weekend in Coventry with a 5-1 win in Peterborough on Saturday, the Knights were keen to send their veteran centre from his last appearance at The Castle with a win.

It means the Phantoms will take on Sswindon Wildcats in Saturday’s first semi-final at the SkyDome Arena, while Leeds take on Milton Keynes Lightning at 5.30pm.

It was Leeds who struck first at Elland Road when Matt Barron fired home past Hayden Lavigne with just 183 seconds on the clock.

Tom Norton pulled Peterborough level when beating Harrison Walker in the 15th minute and the visitors then got ahead for the first time through Cameron Hough just over two minutes into the second.

Matt Bissonnette cancelled that strike out when he made it 2-2 at 27.20 although a hooking call on Oli Endicott was to prove costly when Jarvis Hunt capitalised on the subsequent power play at 34.57.

Barron was quick to respond when he made it 3-3 with his second of the night at 36.20 but it was in the early part of the third where the game was won.

Duncan Speirs put Peterborough ahead for a second time at 41.19 and only 73 more seconds had elapsed b efore Nathan Salem fired home a rebound from close range to make it 5-3.

OVER THE LINE: Leeds Knights' Matt Bissonnette (No 73) watches as the puck goes over the line to make it 2-2 against peterborough Phantoms, who went on to win 5-3 at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday night. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

The Knights created a number of chances but could not find a way past Lavigne again, Peterborough holding out to finish second in Group A.

On Saturday in Peterborough, Leeds never looked back after getting off to the perfect start at Mallard Road through a Matt Barron strike at 3.56.

Second period goals followed from Bow Neely and Finley Bradon, the young centre then adding a second on the night just 39 seconds into the third to make it 4-0.

Luke Ferrara replied for the hosts at 52.16 but it was quickly cancelled out by Kieran Brown’s power play marker just over two minutes later.