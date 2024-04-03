Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Knights’ team owner believes the current incarnation of the UK’s second-tier – now approaching the end of its fourth season – will only continue to get better, providing fans with the kind of competitive British-driven hockey that they crave.

As the owner of two teams in the league - the 56-year-old has been in charge at Swindon Wildcats since 2004 - Nell is regarded as one of the most influential figures at this level of the game.

While that may bother some supporters of the other nine teams in the league, it can be argued that Nell’s sole motivation is to create a sustainable product for all 11 teams.

CHAMPIONS: Leeds Knights have won the NIHL National league title two years in a row. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

So far, NIHL National seems to be delivering.

There are constant rumours that it will break away from England Ice Hockey and become self-governing, along similar lines to the full-time Elite Ice Hockey League.

But, regardless of how the administrative structure will look for 2024-25, Nell is confident the league will continue to deliver competitive hockey across the board - even if that does make it more difficult for his Knights team to lift silverware for a third season running.

“I believe each year the league is getting better and it will continue to get better,” said Nell. “It’s a good product on the ice, the fans are loving it. In Leeds, on some nights there are close to 2,000 people watching games - and that’s been a regular this season.”

DREAM TEAM: Leeds Knights' owner Steve Nell, left, and head coach, Ryan Aldridge with the 2023 NIHL National league trophy.

The number of people coming through the doors at Elland Road is clearly helped by the Knights’ on-ice success, who this weekend will start their campaign to win a second straight play-off title, add to the league crown won last month.

For Nell, the success that has come his team’s way, has been greater and perhaps earlier than he could have imagined when he first took on the franchise in April 2021.

“You always hope to win a championship but to win one in the second year and then to get the play-offs as well, and then a second league title after, that is really tough,” added Nell.

“It’s proved tough to do it twice, to do it a third time might be impossible - although you never want to say never.

BIG AIMS: Steve Nell, pictured back in April 2021 shortly after he had bought the Leeds ice hockey franchise. Picture: Steve Riding.

“Everybody will be wanting to beat us, everybody wants to beat Leeds on any night so that will make things even harder next year.