OPENING SALVO: Lewis Baldwin opened his account for the season for Leeds Knights when scoring the first goal in Saturday's 3-1 win at Basingstoke Bison. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

This coming Friday will probably present the Knights’ next ‘troughest test’ when they welcome second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning to Elland Road, Tim Wallace’s side losing their status as the only other team with an unbeaten start to the 2022-23 season when they lost out 4-2 to Swindon Wildcats on Saturday.

With Saturday night’s 450-mile round trip to Hampshire up first, Aldridge was expecting his players to face their toughest mental challenge and it was one they conquered, returning home in the early hours of the morning on the back of a 3-1 victory.

The return match was an even better accomplishment, shaking off any grogginess they may have had from their early hours return to beat Ashley Tait’s team 4-1.

The tone was set in Hampshire early in the second when Lewis Baldwin opened his account for the season when reacting quickest to Matt Haywood’s shot cannoning off the glass behind the net at 21.25 to tap home from in front of Jordan Lawday’s net.

That was how it stayed until Zack Milton finished neatly past Sam Gospel at 44.27, although the home team’s growing self-belief was dented when Grant Cooper pounced to put the Knights ahead again at 53.51, the points being made safe when Adam Barnes stroked home into an empty net with 15 seconds remaining.

It was the Knights who again opened the scoring on home ice just under 24 hours later, Barnes steering home from close range at 4.24 after good work by Dylan Hehir, Matt Haywood and Kieran Brown.

But, just like they had the previous night, it was far from simple for the Knights, Bison getting back on level terms on the power play when George Norcliffe beat Gospel at his near post from the right hash marks at 23.57.

TIMELY STRIKE: Zach Brooks gave Leeds Knights a well-timed boost when he made it 2-1 against Basingstoke at Elland Road during Sunday's 4-1 win. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Brown and Cole Shudra both went close but were well matched by Lawday, who was helpless, however, to stop Zach Brooks putting the Knights ahead again just after the halfway mark when he fired home after a neat one-two with Cooper from below the blue goal-line.

Gospel was kept busy by Bison during the early part of the third and the Knights were relieved when the next goal went in at the other end, although only just, Cooper breaking clear after intercepting the puck on halfway and squeezing the puck through Lawday, who then conspired to nudge the puck over with one of his defencemen as they desperately tried to retrieve it at 51.58.