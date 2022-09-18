LEADING MAN: Captain Kieran Brown scored four goals across two nights as his Leeds Knights team enjoyed a maximum return on the opening weekend of the NIHL National 2022-23 season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Having tamed defending champions Telford Tigers with a 7-4 win on home ice on Saturday, Ryan Aldridge’s team built on that momentum with a 6-2 triumph on the road at Raiders IHC 24 hours later.

Everybody already knows about Kieran Brown and his knack for racking up prolific points tallies - anyone remember last season. This time around he looks likely to have a team-mate as a rival in the shape of import forward Grant Cooper.

Both scored four goals across both nights, Cooper enjoying a hat-trick in the win over Telford. The good news for head coach Aldridge is that they are playing on different lines, making his team an overall more potent threat.

ON GUARD: Jordan Griffin (left) and Lewis Baldwin get prepared at a face-off during Saturday's win over Telford Tigers. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Leeds had come into the campaign in promising form, having emerged from the pre-season Yorkshire Cup tournament against Sheffield Steeldogs and Hul Seahawks with a 100 per cent win record.

They continued in the same vain in front of their own fans on Saturday, overcoming a typically obdurate Telford team.

The impressive Cooper continued where he had left off the weekend before, but it was Brown - in his first competitive game as captain - who got the ball rolling at 1.03 before Cooper opened his account just over a minute later.

Telford quickly halved the deficit through Vladimir Luka, the scores being levelled before 10 minutes had elapsed by former Leeds Chiefs’ forward Brodie Jesson.

It was Cooper - fast becoming another hero for the Knights’ faithful - who struck next, restoring his team’s lead at 11.04, a lead that was doubled with just 36 seconds left on the clock in the first when centre Matt Haywood fired past Brad Day.

Just over three minutes of the second had elapsed before Cooper sealed a memorable treble, although Telford kept it interesting when Luka grabbed his second to make it 5-3 at 26.30.

It became a one-goal game when Daniel Mulcahy tipped in from in front off a Luka blast, but relief came in the shape of a Cole Shudra effort at 50.43, Brown firing home a piledriver three minutes later to seal the points.