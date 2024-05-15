Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LEEDS KNIGHTS coach Ryan Aldridge said there had been overwhelming interest from players looking to trial for the club’s new second team, which is set to operate from the start of the 2024-25 season.

The Knights last week put out notice of their intention to run a ‘B’ team in NIHL North One, one level below NIHL National where they have won back-to-back regular season league titles.

A decision from governing body England Ice Hockey (EIH) is expected soon.

SUCCESSION: Leeds Knights coach Ryan Aldridge celebrates winning the NIHL National league title. Picture: Jacob Lowe.

Within 24 hours, more than 30 players had registered their interest by filling out the online form provided by the Knights.

A trial will be held this Sunday between 4-5.30pm at Elland Road Ice Arena where Aldridge and Davey Lawrence - his current assistant coach who will run the second team next season - will cast their eye over potential recruits for the new roster.

“We had a lot of interest within the first day or so,” said Aldridge. “A good, mixed bag of players registering their interest for the trial.

"We’re looking for players that are young and can develop and we also want some more experienced players who can help them develop.

"More than anything, we want to attract good people. We know that our current NIHL National team is based around them being good people.