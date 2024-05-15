Leeds Knights met with positive response from players keen to be part of new second team
The Knights last week put out notice of their intention to run a ‘B’ team in NIHL North One, one level below NIHL National where they have won back-to-back regular season league titles.
A decision from governing body England Ice Hockey (EIH) is expected soon.
Within 24 hours, more than 30 players had registered their interest by filling out the online form provided by the Knights.
A trial will be held this Sunday between 4-5.30pm at Elland Road Ice Arena where Aldridge and Davey Lawrence - his current assistant coach who will run the second team next season - will cast their eye over potential recruits for the new roster.
“We had a lot of interest within the first day or so,” said Aldridge. “A good, mixed bag of players registering their interest for the trial.
"We’re looking for players that are young and can develop and we also want some more experienced players who can help them develop.
"More than anything, we want to attract good people. We know that our current NIHL National team is based around them being good people.
"We obviously want that ethos to run through the entire club, so we want more experienced players to come in and help set that tone, while we want the younger players buying into that.”