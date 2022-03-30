Leeds Knights: Match highlights of NIHL National clash with Peterborough Phantoms
LEEDS KNIGHTS remain in the hunt for a second-place finish in NIHL National going into the final weekend of the season with two games remaining.
But they will have to rely on results elsewhere to finish runners-up to Telford Tigers, who were crowned champions for a second successive time last Friday.
Leeds’s hopes were hit by a 5-2 home loss to Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday night, although they gave themselves hope of still overtaking second-placed Swindon Wildcats when they bounced back with a 7-5 win at Bees IHC the following night.
Sheffield Steeldogs host Swindon this Friday, the Wildcats heading to South Yorkshire knowing a win will guarantee them second spot. Should the Steeldogs prevail and Leeds win in Basingstoke on Saturday night, it could produce a thrilling climax to the regular season when the two Yorkshire rivals face-off against each other at Elland Road on Sunday night (face-off 5.30pm).
Against Peterborough, Leeds fell behind early to an Alex Padelek strike, levelled through Adam Barnes at 26.35 only for Padelek to make it two for the night shortly after.
Nathan Salem made it 3-1 at 29.56, with defenceman Archie Hazeldine replying just under finutes later. The killer blow came when Petr Stepanek restored the two-goal lead for the visitors at 48.08, Salem sealing the road win with an empty-net strike at 57.23.