After signing on the dotted line to return for the 2023-24 campaign with the league and play-off champions, he believes he went a long way to doing that.

Head coach Ryan Aldridge agrees.

Injuries, the odd suspension and the small matter of a global pandemic had all contributed to a stop-start senior career for the 21-year-old defenceman.

BACK FOR MORE: Jordan Griffin returns for a third season with Leeds Knights, looking to build on an impressive 2022-23 with the team. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

But by the time the curtain came down on the double-winning season last month, he had made himself one of the most important players on the ice for Aldridge.

For one still so relatively so young, Griffin demonstrated maturity beyond his years at times, often being the guy Aldridge would turn to when the going got tough, particularly towards the end of the season when injury robbed them of veteran D-man Sam Zajac.

And despite it seemingly being a summer of change in the British game’s second tier – the temporary exit of Basingstoke Bison, the addition on Monday of Scottish team Solway Sharks – there was little chance Griffin would be a part of that.

“I definitely wanted to come back to Leeds,” said Griffin. “There was nowhere else I wanted to be. I’m very pleased to have got it sorted.

TEAM PLAYER: Jordan Griffin gets to grips with Milton Keynes Lightning's Leigh Jamieson last season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

"The conversation I had with Ryan this time around was different to the one we had last year. It was a lot more positive and for him to sign me back up so early makes me realise he definitely wants me here.

"Since I’ve been 16 I feel like I’ve been in the same position – always having to prove myself. Lockdown obviously didn’t help and then the injuries in that first season here.

"But last season gave me a chance to prove to Ryan that I am good enough to be a top D-man for this team, to do whatever he asks and be a big part of helping us win things.”

When Aldridge first arrived in Leeds in January last year to take over from the axed Dave Whistle, he knew little about Griffin, whose cause wasn’t helped by spending large chunks of the campaign out injured.

CHAMNPIONS: Leeds Knights celebrate their NIHL National regular season league title success. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights IHC.

It produced an honest conversation in the close season that left Griffin in little doubt as to what he needed to do to ensure he could maybe be around for the long haul at Elland Road.

“When I came in last year I didn’t really know much about him and he was injured for a bit of it before coming back at the end of the season,” said Aldridge.

“And so we had a conversations last summer before I signed him and we talked about him needing a big year for me to really see what he was about and I think he responded brilliantly to that.

“He’s had a massive year and responded to that challenge from the start. He is team tough, he protects and stands up for his team-mates, he’s a great kid to have around the room and it is wonderful to have him back.”

FORMER Leeds Knights D-man Bobby Streetly won’t be back for Hull Seahawks next season after agreeing a return to Blackburn Hawks in NIHL North One.

The 29-year-old followed moved to East Yorkshire from Leeds last summer and played a crucial role in helping the Seahawks get a foothold in the second tier during a testing debut campaign.

Leeds-born Streetly has had two previous spells with Blackburn, from 2011-14 and 2016-19.