RYAN ALDRIDGE admits releasing Josh Adkins was a tough decision but believes it will prove better for his Leeds Knights team moving forward.

Given the 28-year-old Canadian is currently third-highest points scorer for the Knights this season – with 12 goals and 11 assists in just 15 games – his abrupt departure may come as a big surprise to many fans.

But Aldridge has long been frustrated by his team’s seeming inability to get more than one line firing on any given night this season and believes that, as an import, Adkins wasn’t providing enough consistency.

A replacement import forward is already signed up to replace Adkins and is set to be announced on Thursday morning by the Knights.

GONE: Import forward Josh Adkins has been released by Leeds Knights after just two months. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Leeds Knights.

“It’s obviously a tough situation and a tough decision to make - especially after Sunday because that was probably the best game he’s played all year for us,” said Aldridge. “But the decision was already made long before that.

“I just think he probably could have been better and more consistent over the time that he has been with us.