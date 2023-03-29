Leeds Knights - Mac Howlett on why winning NIHL National title with coach Ryan Aldridge is 'extra special'
MAC HOWLETT said winning the NIHL National league title with head coach Ryan Aldridge made the achievement ‘extra special’.
The flying winger has enjoyed a stunning impact on Leeds Knights since joining just before Christmas, posting 56 points – including 21 goals – in just 31 games.
He has added depth, pace and no little skill to a Knights line-up that was already bursting at the seams with forwards boasting similar tools.
His relationship with Aldridge goes back to 2016 when Howlett was at the Swindon-based Okanagan Hockey Academy being run by the coach.
Aldridge clearly left a lasting impression on Howlett, who jumped at the opportunity to work with him again when the chance arose in December.
Nothing that has happened since then has changed Howlett’s opinion of his coach.
“Ryan is one of the boys at the end of the day and he’s enjoying this (the title celebrations) as much as we are,” said Howlett, who arrived in Leeds having started the campaign in the Elite League with Dundee Stars.
“As much as we play for each other on the ice, we play for Ryan as well. The trust he instils in us every night, it is unmatched for any coach in any country, or any coach I’ve ever played played for.
“So to do this with him makes it extra special.”
Howlett had gone to Dundee following a season with EIHL rivals Guildford Flames, which came after two seasons at Glasgow Clan.
The 23-year-old believed he was coming into a team capable of success and knew he would be given the freedom to play the kind of fast, attacking hockey he loves to by a coach who knows what makes him tick.
“Yeah, it’s nice to get back to the kind of hockey that I like to play and Ryan allows us to do that,” added the Woking-born forward.
“My line-mates and the rest of the boys make it easy to play with them - I’m just having fun to be honest with you.
“I knew all of these guys coming in and I felt on paper that we had the team to win it all.
"And that much has gone our way with the league and now, hopefully, the play-offs.
“So I came in here to what was already a strong team and we just seem to have gone from strength to strength. It’s been great.”