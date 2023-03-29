The flying winger has enjoyed a stunning impact on Leeds Knights since joining just before Christmas, posting 56 points – including 21 goals – in just 31 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has added depth, pace and no little skill to a Knights line-up that was already bursting at the seams with forwards boasting similar tools.

TITLE DELIGHT: Leeds Knights' Mac Howlett. Picture: Oliver Portamento

His relationship with Aldridge goes back to 2016 when Howlett was at the Swindon-based Okanagan Hockey Academy being run by the coach.

Aldridge clearly left a lasting impression on Howlett, who jumped at the opportunity to work with him again when the chance arose in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nothing that has happened since then has changed Howlett’s opinion of his coach.

“Ryan is one of the boys at the end of the day and he’s enjoying this (the title celebrations) as much as we are,” said Howlett, who arrived in Leeds having started the campaign in the Elite League with Dundee Stars.

PLAYING FOR FUN: Mac Howlett has been a revelation for Leeds Knights since arriving just before Christmas, scoring 56 points - including 21 goals - in just 31 games. Picture courtesy of John Victor.

“As much as we play for each other on the ice, we play for Ryan as well. The trust he instils in us every night, it is unmatched for any coach in any country, or any coach I’ve ever played played for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So to do this with him makes it extra special.”

Howlett had gone to Dundee following a season with EIHL rivals Guildford Flames, which came after two seasons at Glasgow Clan.

The 23-year-old believed he was coming into a team capable of success and knew he would be given the freedom to play the kind of fast, attacking hockey he loves to by a coach who knows what makes him tick.

INFLUENCE: Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge, pictured above right with team owner Steve Nell, has been the ideal man behind the bench, says Mac Howlett. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, it’s nice to get back to the kind of hockey that I like to play and Ryan allows us to do that,” added the Woking-born forward.

“My line-mates and the rest of the boys make it easy to play with them - I’m just having fun to be honest with you.

“I knew all of these guys coming in and I felt on paper that we had the team to win it all.

"And that much has gone our way with the league and now, hopefully, the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad