LEEDS KNIGHTS will kick off their attempt to land a third straight NIHL National league title when they open up their 2024-25 season with a trip to Solway Sharks.

CHAMPIONS: Will Leeds Knights make it three straight regular season titles in 2024-25?

Ryan Aldridge’s team will start out their fourth campaign with a massive target on their backs having secured back-to-back titles.

They will return from their trip to Dumfries on Saturday, September 14 to take on Milton Keynes Lightning - last season’s runners-up - on home ice (5.15pm).

They then spend the next three game nights on the road, heading to Bristol Pitbulls and Telford Tigers the following weekend, then visiting Swindon Wildcatsd on September 28 before hosting Bristol the following night.

Derby dates When Leeds Knights will face-off against Yorkshire rivals Hull and Sheffield during the 2024-25 regular season Sat, Oct 12: Hull Seahawks H (L/C) Sun, Oct 13: Hull Seahawks A Sat, Oct 26: Sheffield Steeldogs H L/C Sat, Nov 9: Sheffield Steeldogs A Fri, Dec 20: Sheffield Steeldogs H Sun, Dec 22: Hull Seahawks A Tue, Dec 31: Sheffield Steeldogs A Sat, Jan 4: Hull Seahawks H Tue, Feb 18: Sheffield Steeldogs A Fri, Feb 21: Sheffield Steeldogs H Sat, Mar 8: Hull Seahawks H Sun, Mar 23: Hull Seahawks A

The first Yorkshire derby of the season comes on the weekend of October 12 and 13 when the Knights first host Hull Seahawks before visiting Matty Davies’s team the following evening.

A first battle with a new-look Sheffield Steeldogs comes on Saturday, October 26 in Leeds, with the Knights’ first visit of the season to Ice Sheffield coming along on Saturday, November 9.

Over the Christmas and New Year period, Leeds face another busy period of seven games in 16 days, starting off with a visit from the Steeldogs on Friday, December 20 a trip to Hull two days later and ending with a trip for the renamed Berkshire Bees on Sunday, January 5.

In between is a New Year’s Eve clash against Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

FAMILIAR FACES: Leeds will face-off against Yorkshire rivals Hull for the first of six regular season meetings on October 12. Picture: Bruce Rollinson. | National World

The Knights close out their regular season with a visit from Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday, March 22 before heading to Hull the following day.

Leeds Knights’ full 2024-25 Schedule

September

Sat 14: Solway Sharks A (League/Cup)

Sun 15: Milton Keynes Lightning H (L/C)

Sat 21: Bristol Pitbulls A (L/C)

Sun 22: Telford Tigers A

Sat 28: Swindon Wildcats A (L/C)

Sun 29: Bristol Pitbulls H

October

Sat 5: Berkshire Bees A

Sun 6: Solway Sharks H

Sat 12: Hull Seahawks H (L/C)

Sun 13: Hull Seahawks A

Sat 19: Romford Raiders A (L/C)

Sun 20: Milton Keynes Lightning H

Sat 26: Sheffield Steeldogs H L/C

November

Sat 2: Telford Tigers A

Sun 3: Telford H (L/C)

Sat 9: Sheffield Steeldogs A

Sun 10: Swindon Wildcats H

Sat 16: Berkshire Bees H (L/C)

Sun 17: Peterborough Phantoms A L/C

Sat 23: Milton Keynes Lightning A

Sun 24: Peterborough Phantoms H

Sat 30: Telford Tigers H

December

Sat 7: Berkshire Bees A

Sun 8: Swindon Wildcats H

Sat 14: Romford Raiders H

Sun 15: Romford Raiders A

Fri 20: Sheffield Steeldogs H

Sun 22: Hull Seahawks A

Sat 28: Solway Sharks A

Sun 29: Solway Sharks H

Tue 31: Sheffield Steeldogs A

January

Sat 4: Hull Seahawks H

Sun 5: Berkshire Bees A

Sat 11: Bristol Pitbulls A

Sun 12: Bristol Pitbulls H

Sat 18: Swindon Wildcats A

Sun 19: Berkshire Bees H

Sat 25: Peterborough Phantoms H

Sun 26: Peterborough Phantoms A

February

Sun 2: Swindon Wildcats H

Sat 8: Milton Keynes Lightning A

Sun 9: Milton Keynes Lightning H

Sat 15: Romford Raiders A

Sun 16: Romford Raiders H

Tue 18: Sheffield Steeldogs A

Fri 21: Sheffield Steeldogs H

Sat 22: Peterborough Phantoms A

Sun 2: Bristol Pitbulls H

Sat 8: Hull Seahawks H

Sun 9: Telford Tigers A

Sat 15: Milton Keynes Lightning A

Sun 16: Solway Sharks H

Sat 22: Peterborough Phantoms H

Sun 23: Hull Seahawks A