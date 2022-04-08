Matty Davies, fellow forwards Ethan Hehir and Joe Coulter and defenceman Ross Kennedy were all hoping to take part in practice last night, all four having missed the final weekend of the regular season.

Davies has not played since March 12 due to an upper-body injury, while Hehir, Coulter and Kennedy missed last weekend through illness.

Two-way forward Harry Gulliver is not available from Elite League parent club Manchester Storm, while defenceman Archie Hazeldine remains away on international duty with GB Under-18s.

Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We won’t know until Friday afternoon how Matty is after training and we’re hopeful that we can get those guys back, even if it is just a couple of them,” said Knights head coach Aldridge, who revealed he won’t be able to call upon teenage trio Damarni James, Alex Kent and Jamie Smith like last weekend as rules prevent them from doing so.

On the test presented by Lightning this weekend, Aldridge is fully aware of the potential danger they represent. Considered one of the pre-season favourites for the regular season championship, Lewis Clifford’s team faded slightly during the run-in, eventually finishing fifth. They will be keen to put that right during the post-season.

“They are a very tough team to play against,” added Aldridge. “Having looked at the two groups, they are definitely one of the teams that can turn it on for the play-offs, there’s no doubt about that.

“They’ve got serious firepower, are good defensively and they will step it up a notch now we’re into the play-offs. They have always been that kind of team over the years that shows up in big games and for the big occasion and there are several of those to come.”