IT’S fair to say Matt Bissonnette is ‘excited’ about joining Leeds Knights for the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign.

After a season of frustration at Sheffield Steeldogs – one that ended with them failing to make the play-offs for the first time in three completed seasons in the second tier – the 32-year-old forward knew the time had come to move on and end his three-year spell with the team.

Not surprisingly, given his record and experience, there were no shortage of potential suitors. He also had his eye on a few teams himself. Top of his list was Leeds.

ONCE WE'RE RIVALS: Matt Bissonnette (left) battles with Leeds Knights' Ethan Hehir - the two will be team-mates in West Yorkshire next season. Picture: Tony Johnson

“I kind of had two or three teams I had my eye on and I spoke to a few of them, but when Ryan reached out to me, it was a little bit of a no-brainer for me,” said the Canadian left-hander who, in 144 league and play-off games with the Steeldogs, scored 73 goals and 162 assists.

“When we’ve been up against Leeds this past couple of years, they have been a powerhouse. They are young, they are hungry and when you can’t beat them, you’ve got to join them – that’s the way I looked at it.”

Bissonnette, who also had two years at Hull Pirates and has Elite League experience with Manchester Storm, Dundee Stars and Belfast Giants, is the second import announced by two-time champions the Knights, who revealed on Wednesday that Matt Barron would be returning for a second year.

Having watched from afar the success enjoyed by Leeds over the past two seasons, Bissonnette arrives in West Yorkshire determined to help the team maintain that winning feeling.

FAMILIAR FACE: Matt Bissonnette, pictured playing for Sheffield Steeldogs against Leeds Knights last season, has made the move to West Yorkshire and Elland Road Ice Arena for the 2024-25 season. Picture: Tony Johnson.

He comes in with a winning pedigree of his own, having been part of the Steeldogs’ team that won the NIHL National Cup and play-off double under Greg Wood in 2021-22.

“I want to win trophies, just like everybody else,” he added. “It’s not going to be easy, other teams already look very strong ahead of next season - but that’s the goal, it’s everyone’s goal.

“I don’t want to show up and not be winning titles, I want to be one of the reasons why we’re winning more titles. It was obviously a big part in my decision, going somewhere to win and Leeds was on top of my list, for obvious reasons. It’s an exciting time for me,”

Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge didn’t waste any time once he realised there might be a possibility of bringing Bissonnette to Leeds, the signing suggesting that American winger Jake Witkowski will not be returning.

THAT WINNING FEELING: Ryan Aldridge believes adding import forward Matt Bissonnette from Sheffield Steeldogs can help Leeds Knights maintain their winning run in NIHL National. Picture: Leeds Knights media.

“He’s an all-round solid hockey player, one with a very good pedigree who has played on some good teams over the years,” said Aldridge, whose team will start the 2024-25 campaign targeting their third successive regular season league title.

“He’s been massive for the Steeldogs but I know he is very excited at the prospect of coming to Leeds, very excited to get going with our group.