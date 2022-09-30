MOVING ON UP: D-man Josh Hodgkinson knows he has a lot to learn after making the step up to NIHL National with Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

That’s not to suggest that the 21-year-old defenceman thinks he is any way near the finished article; far from it, the former Belfast Giants junior having signed a two-year deal in the summer.

Four games in, though, and Hodgkinson could be forgiven for thinking life in the UK’s second-tier is a breeze, the Knights being one of only two teams to boast a 100 per cent start to the 2022-23 campaign.

But there is little danger of complacency settling in, either with Hodgkinson or his team-mates, as they prepare themselves for the long slog ahead of a 58-game regular season.

LEARNING FAST: Josh Hodgkinson is enjoying himself at Leeds Knights after signing a two-year deal in the summer. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can’t get ahead of yourself,” insisted Hodgkinson, who earned himself a deal after impressing head coach Ryan Aldridge during an open trial at the end of May.

“We’re only four games in so we take what we’ve got now but we know it’s going to be a long year. Yes it’s nice to have those four wins behind us but we just need to take every weekend as it comes and every weekend just try to get better each time.”

Hodgkinson acknowledges he has a lot to learn but believes he is in the perfect environment to do so, playing under Aldridge and alongside some experienced defensive heads such as Sam Zajac and Jordan Griffin the latter who, although a year younger than the Northern Irishman, has plenty of NIHL National experience behind him, as well as an apprenticeship served with the Elite League’s Sheffield Steelers.

“One of the reasons I was keen to come over here was the challenge, the challenge of making myself a better player and playing at a higher level,” he added. “And so when Ryan offered me a two-year deal it was something I wanted to jump at right away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GUIDING HAND: Josh Hodgkinson believes his transition to NIHL National from the SNL has been helped by Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“The first few games, I’ve been trying to find my feet and get into the rhythm of this league, but I feel like I’m starting to get there now and hopefully I can continue to adapt and expand even more.

“Anyone who I play on a line with, I feel comfortable being on the ice with them. Every single D-man knows what he is doing and as a player I know I can rely on my team-mates to do their role and then that allows me to focus on my role.”

The additional ice time with the Knights - both in terms of games and practice - is one reason Hodgkinson believes he can make the transition from the Scottish National League, where he played for Belfast, to the NIHL National.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The extra ice and practice sessions have helped me a lot and improved my game, which is what I’m here to do,” he explained.

“I knew what kind of group I was coming into and that it was a higher standard of hockey than what I’d played before and it’s something that I wanted to do for myself, to better myself.