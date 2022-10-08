Because of injury and sheer rotten luck, however, he never got to do that.

Having seen his apprenticeship with Sheffield Steelers end in the summer of 2020, like everyone else in the British game, Griffin then endured further frustration when Covid put paid to the 2020-21 season.

He never got the chance to play for Leeds Chiefs who he had signed for that summer, although he did eventually see competitive ice after the turn of the year when playing for Widnes Wild in two behind-closed-doors tournaments.

BIG YEAR: Defenceman Jordan Griffin os determined to prove himself at NIHL National level with Leeds Knights after a frustrating couple of seasons, partly through injury and the Covid pandemic. Picture courtest of Oliver Portamento.

When hockey returned to something like normality last summer, he was keen to fulfil his wish of playing in Leeds, signing up with the Knights under new owner Steve Nell.

But, only a few weeks into the season, a car accident on the way to training one night left him nursing a head injury, sidelining him for several weeks.

After a brief return to the fray, he then sustained a hand injury which kept him out until the closing weeks of the regular season, by which time Ryan Aldridge had replaced Dave Whistle behind the bench.

In all, he played just 36 games. To say it has been a frustrating couple of years for the 20-year-old defenceman is putting it mildly, although he has not been on his own in that respect with numerous careers derailed, held back or, in some cases ended, by the pandemic.

MAKOING A DIFFERENCE: Jordan Griffin- above right in action against Bees IHC last Saturday - has started the 2022-23 season in impressive form. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

But, having agreed to remain with the Knights, Griffin - who spent the majority of his second season with the Steelers icing for Sheffield Steeldogs in NIHL National - is only intent on putting the recent past behind him and looking forward to progressing his career.

“I’m determined to hit the ground running this season and make up for lost time because last year didn’t go as I planned,” said Griffin, one of a number of the Knights’ roster to come through the Bradford Bulldogs’ junior system.

“Before that we’d had Covid and that pushed everything back for everybody, so last season I wanted to have a good, full year. But with everything that happened, I didn’t really get chance, so I’m determined to do that this year instead.

“Injuries are not what any athlete wants to go through. But the injury, the accident, it happens. To have two fairly big ones like I did in one year, though, was very frustrating.

GOOD SCHOOLING: Jordan Griffin benefitted from a two-year 'apprenticeship' at Sheffield Steelers from 2018-2020. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“Hopefully, I can stay fit and healthy this time around. I feel this is a big season for me in terms of development and pushing on. I’m still young but I want to develop my game and show everybody what I’m capable of.”

He has certainly done that so far, helping the Knights to a 6-0 start, one which has left them top of the NIHL National standings.

Head coach Ryan Aldridge has clearly been impressed with Griffin, something reflected in the ice time he has been getting, as well as opportunities to play on special teams units.

Despite still being only 20, Griffin is happy to shoulder the extra responsibility he has been getting, aware that he will only improve as a result.

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN: Jordan Griffin, in action during his junior career for Bradford Bulldogs. Picture courtesy of Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

“I think being back in a routine, having regular training week-in, week-out and games every weekend is just what I’ve been looking for,” added the former Great Britain Under-20 and Under-18 international

