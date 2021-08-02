Leeds Knights: Joe Coulter keen to get to work for 2021-22 NIHL National season

Leeds Knights' forward Joe Coulter. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The 26-year-old Scot signed up for a second campaign in West Yorkshire over two months ago but has had to be patient before getting back on the ice in Leeds.

A lot has changed since he was last at the Elland Road rink in a Leeds capacity, the Leeds Chiefs team he was a crucial part of back in March 2019 when the pandemic struck no longer exits, succeeded by the Steve Nell-owned Knights and coached by former Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils boss Dave Whistle

So far, the Knights have announced 11 names on their roster, with a 12th signing expected on Wednesday. All of those in place are expected to be on the ice tonight when they will get to meet Whistle for the very first time.

Kieran Brown, seen in action for Telford Tigers during the behind-closed-doors Elite Series earlier this year. Picture courtesy of Andy Bourke, Podium Prints.

“Getting back on the ice at Leeds will be another step back towards normality,” said Coulter. “Speaking to the other guys they are all buzzing to get going – you can tell everybody is desperate to get on the ice together and get started with our preparations.

“There have been quite a few signings announced since I came on board back in May and I think our team just seems to be going from strength to strength.

“You start in goal with Sam Gospel. He’s the best goalie in the league – I don’t think that is even close – and as soon as you start to put a good team in front of him like we have done, you’ve always got a great chance of winning.

“The D-core looks young, quick and agile and, to be honest, I’m not even sure if we’ll need any imports because the British players that we’ve already got are right up there – guys like Adam Barnes and Kieran Brown, you could easily class them as being as good as an import with the skills they’ve got.

SKILLED: Joe Coulter regards Leeds Knights' team-mate Adam Barnes as one of the most gifted forwards in NIHL National. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“It’s going to be great to meet up with Dave finally.