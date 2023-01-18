Two Yorkshire derbies await the 26-year-old American after arriving in Leeds on Monday, the first being Wednesday night’s NIHL National tussle at Hull Seahawks.

Then, with hardly any time to recover from that baptism of fire - on a night which marks the end of former Knights’ centre Matty Davies’s playing career - Witkowski will then be thrown into an NIHL National Cup semi-final first leg against Sheffield Steeldogs on Friday night.

Witkowski will get his first taste of a home crowd at Elland Road Ice Arena when the Knights host Swindon Wildcats on Sunday night.

NEW FACE: Jake Witkowski intends to hit the ground running for Leeds Knights who face derby encounters against Hull Seahawks and Sheffield Steeldogs within three days this week Picture courtesy of Tom Wolf/Canisius College Athletics

Having had something of a stop-start 2022-23 season in North America since turning pro Witkowski is understandably keen to make up for lost time and revelled in his first practice session with some of his new team-mates on Tuesday morning.

“As an introduction to this league, having two derbies is pretty full on and I’m excited to be involved and step right into it,” said Witkowski. “I’m glad that we have a few games this week, so I can get right back into playing.

“Practice went well on Tuesday, it was a nice first practice to have before a game, it helps me get used to the facility, the equipment and everything and my new team-mates have all made me very welcome.”

Witkowski arrived in Leeds at around the same time another import forward, Grant Cooper, was heading out, the 26-year-old finally sealing a deal with the Belfast Giants, thereby fulfilling a dream move to the Elite League, an ambition which prompted him to hand in his notice with the Knights shortly before Christmas.

WELCOME PARTY: Head coach Ryan Aldridge (left) greets new import forward Jake Witkowski at Elland Road on Monday. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights.

Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge has already stated that Witkowski is not a direct replacement for Cooper and that there is no pressure on him to produce a similar kind of points haul enjoyed by the Canadian while he was in a Knights’ jersey.

Cooper headed out the exit door as the league’s top scorer, having posted 71 points in just 32 games, 36 of them goals.

“I don’t feel pressure coming in at all,” added Massachusetts-born Witkowski, who spent four years playing NCAA hockey for Boston University and a year for Canisius College before turning pro last summer.

“The coach has been great and I’m just focussed on playing my game, contributing to the team and letting the rest take care of itself.

“I believe I’m a two-way forward who can make a lot of plays and bring some offence to the team. I like to carry the puck, take care of the puck in our own end and transition that into offence.”

Having come from North America where play-off hockey is king, Witkowski is already well aware of the different emphasis placed on the regular season in the UK - where the league title is the most prized target for teams.