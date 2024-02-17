Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old American winger was handed the punishment post-game for what was deemed a check to the head in the 3-2 win over Milton Keynes Lightning on January 26.

He missed the NIHL National Cup semi-final loss against Hull Seahawks as a result, but will return to action against Peterborough Phantoms keen to add to the two goals and four assists he scored in the five appearances he made before his suspension.

Head coach Ryan Aldridge is delighted to have him back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BACK IN THE GAME: Leeds Knights' Jake Witkowski, Picture: Aaron Badkin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously only playing five games and then getting a six-game suspension, he took it pretty hard,” said Aldridge. “He can’t wait to get going again and I know we can’t wait to get him back in the line-up.

“The frustrating thing was that he is not that kind of player in the slightest.

“He’s had 54 minutes in penalties in 11 years or something crazy like that and then he gets a six-game suspension.