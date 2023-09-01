IT’S early days but Leeds Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge likes what he has seen so far from imports Matt Barron and Noah McMullin.

The Canadian duo landed in the UK on Wednesday and enjoyed their first practice with their new NIHL National team-mates on Thursday evening.

The Knights’ third import for the 2023-24 season, forward Josh Adkins, was due to land on Friday night.

All three will be in place for Sunday’s Season Launch Day event held at Elland Road Ice Arena which will feature the new jersey reveal and an open practice session after which Knights’ fans will get a chance to meet players, both existing and new.

WELCOME: Leeds Knights' import signings Noah McMullin (left) and Matt Barron. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights.

For Aldridge, Sunday marks another day marked off ahead of his team’s pre-season double-header against Hull Seahawks the following weekend.

"It was nice to see them both out on the ice,” said Aldridge of forward Barron and defender McMullin, the two Canadians already familiar with each other having played together for Yarmouth Mariners when winning the Maritime Junior Hockey League in 2018-19 before lining up alongside one another for Ontario Tech University.

"We knew they were both good people before they got here. They’ve jumped in with both feet and, although they were probably a bit jet-lagged, they were looking good, so everything is positive right now.