Leeds Knights import Noah McMullin 'highly-regarded' by NIHL National rivals
Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge revealed a number of players and coaches had been glowing in their praise and admiration of the 26-year-old left-hander, regarded by many as one of NIHL National’s best defenceman in what was his first-ever season playing outside his native Canada.
“Noah plays bigger than his size,” said Aldridge, of a player who contributed eight goals and 26 assists in 58 appearances in 2023-24.
“I know a lot of teams and players around the league said that he was so hard to play against. He was a massive plus for us in so many ways.
“He is a very smart player and a very strong player for his size, too. When he goes into a battle on the boards or wherever you never worried that he wasn’t going to come out with the puck.
“That was one of the comments that I got about him - that if he goes into a battle he’s always coming out with the puck. He is just such a solid hockey player.
“I had a couple of coaches reach out to me to see if we were having him back because their players said they found it really tough to play against him.”