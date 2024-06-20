Watch more of our videos on Shots!

IN THE unlikely event that Leeds Knights hadn’t been able to persuade Noah McMullin to come back to West Yorkshire next season, it seems there were no shortage of admirers who may have been willing to jump in and try to sign him up for the 2024-25 NIHL National campaign.

Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge revealed a number of players and coaches had been glowing in their praise and admiration of the 26-year-old left-hander, regarded by many as one of NIHL National’s best defenceman in what was his first-ever season playing outside his native Canada.

“Noah plays bigger than his size,” said Aldridge, of a player who contributed eight goals and 26 assists in 58 appearances in 2023-24.

VITAL COMPNENT: Noah McMullin proved a smart addition to the Leeds Knights' roster in 2023-24. Picture: Stephen Cunningham/Knights Media.

“I know a lot of teams and players around the league said that he was so hard to play against. He was a massive plus for us in so many ways.

“He is a very smart player and a very strong player for his size, too. When he goes into a battle on the boards or wherever you never worried that he wasn’t going to come out with the puck.

“That was one of the comments that I got about him - that if he goes into a battle he’s always coming out with the puck. He is just such a solid hockey player.